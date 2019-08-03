Analysts See $-0.63 EPS for Dillard's, Inc. (DDS); Robecosam Ag Has Cut Nike (NKE) Holding

Analysts expect Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to report $-0.63 EPS on August, 15.They anticipate $0.53 EPS change or 530.00% from last quarter’s $-0.1 EPS. After having $2.77 EPS previously, Dillard's, Inc.’s analysts see -122.74% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.00% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $70.42. About 401,901 shares traded. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 11.23% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q Net $80.5M; 05/04/2018 – DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – 100 CITYMALLS ONCE COMPLETED ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE AT LEAST 20 BLN PESOS DURING FIRST 10 YEARS OF OPERATIONS; 05/04/2018 DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – SIGNED 10- YEAR SUPERMARKET LEASE CONTRACTS FOR 4.97 BLN PESOS; 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q EPS $2.89; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. My three #MathTrades of 2017 were $DDS, $HTZ and $RH. All three involve Cap Structure Engineering which will send them much higher. After my reports, *ALL THREE* hit multi year highs (DESPITE DRACONIAN FUNDAMENTAL SHORT THESES ON ALL !!); 19/04/2018 – DJ Dillard’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DDS); 18/05/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. Spiking short interest sent $RH from $96 down to $76 in March. The most recent short interest stands at 43% of float (but like Dillard’s the short vs. float will immediately spike sharply higher overnight as soon as RH announces next leg of share repurchase); 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Dillard’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Up This Quarter; 12/04/2018 – Fitch: Dillard’s ‘BBB-‘ Ratings Reflect Below-Industry-Avg Sales Productivity

Dillard's, Inc. operates as fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.81 billion. It operates through two divisions, Retail Operations and Construction. It has a 11.27 P/E ratio. The company??s stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Among 2 analysts covering Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dillard’s had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 4 by J.P. Morgan. Wedbush maintained it with “Hold” rating and $65 target in Wednesday, February 20 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.75, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold Dillard's, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 15.23 million shares or 7.17% less from 16.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.12% or 174,037 shares. Maverick Cap Ltd holds 0.17% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) or 178,980 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 5,574 shares. Horrell Capital Mgmt holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 31,167 shares. Cap Intl Investors has invested 0.05% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd owns 43,595 shares. New Amsterdam Prtn Limited Liability Company New York holds 0.45% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) or 16,927 shares. Moreover, Sei Co has 0% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 12,476 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.13% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 79,763 shares. Intll Grp accumulated 43,623 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 95,621 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Tru Advsrs Lp has 0.01% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0.14% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 1.24 million shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc accumulated 13,649 shares.

Since May 18, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $45,488 activity. $45,488 worth of Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) was bought by CONNOR ROBERT C.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.57 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.