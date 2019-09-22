Analysts See $0.63 EPS for CNB Financial (CCNE); Last Week Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez International has $6200 highest and $6100 lowest target. $61.67’s average target is 12.85% above currents $54.65 stock price. Mondelez International had 5 analyst reports since June 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Buckingham Research. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MDLZ in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight” rating. See Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) latest ratings:

Analysts expect CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) to report $0.63 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter's $0.6 EPS. CCNE's profit would be $9.57M giving it 11.87 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, CNB Financial Corporation's analysts see -1.56% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.91. About 70,077 shares traded or 238.34% up from the average. CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) has declined 7.96% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.96% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 7.44M shares traded or 30.37% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oreo Mystery Flavor 2019: Guess It and You Could Win $50K! – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold Mondelez International, Inc. shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiedemann Advisors Llc owns 0.04% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 16,506 shares. Hengehold Management Lc stated it has 47,803 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 2.38 million shares. Patten & Patten Inc Tn invested 0.04% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Alpha Windward Ltd holds 0.2% or 5,660 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 973,831 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt has 0.89% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Pitcairn holds 0.12% or 22,824 shares in its portfolio. Leavell Inv Mngmt has 9,722 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership has 1,952 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt L P has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Anchor Cap Advisors Limited accumulated 416,930 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Stock Yards Comml Bank Trust reported 25,287 shares stake. Svcs Automobile Association reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 35,282 shares.

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. The company has market cap of $78.81 billion. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. It has a 21.4 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1,336 activity. 50 shares were bought by Scott Nicholas N. Jr., worth $1,336.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for CNB Bank that provides various banking services and products for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company has market cap of $454.57 million. The companyÂ’s principal services and products comprise checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans. It has a 12.21 P/E ratio. It also offers various other specialized financial services; and trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services.