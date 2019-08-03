Analysts See $0.63 EPS for BRP Inc. (DOO); Alltel (AT) Has 1.45 Sentiment

Analysts expect BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) to report $0.63 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 4.55% from last quarter’s $0.66 EPS. T_DOO’s profit would be $56.79 million giving it 17.31 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.54 EPS previously, BRP Inc.’s analysts see 16.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $43.63. About 283,299 shares traded. BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Alltel Corp (AT) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.45, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 55 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 38 reduced and sold positions in Alltel Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 65.21 million shares, up from 61.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Alltel Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 31 Increased: 36 New Position: 19.

Among 2 analysts covering BRP Inc. SV (TSE:DOO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BRP Inc. SV had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by IBC with “Buy”. IBC maintained BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Desjardins Securities maintained BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating.

BRP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.93 billion. The firm offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts. It has a 18.05 P/E ratio. It sells its products through a network of independent dealers and distributors, as well as to original equipment manufacturers under the Can-Am, Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, and Rotax brand names.

Qcm Cayman Ltd. holds 3.77% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation for 14,900 shares. Mangrove Partners owns 7.57 million shares or 2.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 0.45% invested in the company for 1.37 million shares. The Colorado-based Peak Asset Management Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Rmb Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.14 million shares.

