Analysts See $0.63 EPS for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB); Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Increased Servicenow (NOW) Position

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased Servicenow Inc (NOW) stake by 104.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp acquired 23,500 shares as Servicenow Inc (NOW)’s stock rose 18.10%. The Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp holds 46,000 shares with $11.34 million value, up from 22,500 last quarter. Servicenow Inc now has $53.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.69% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $288.31. About 1.81 million shares traded or 4.38% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care

Analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to report $0.63 EPS on July, 17.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 14.86% from last quarter’s $0.74 EPS. BHLB’s profit would be $32.22 million giving it 11.97 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.59 EPS previously, Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 6.78% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 249,037 shares traded. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has declined 20.63% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BHLB News: 17/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Bancorp 1Q EPS 55c; 30/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Bancorp 1Q Rev $115M; 22/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE HILLS 1Q CORE EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 14/05/2018 – KBRA Assigns BBB+ Senior Unsecured Debt Rating for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 27/04/2018 – CEO Daly Gifts 786 Of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHLB)

Since February 15, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $71,456 activity. $30,632 worth of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) was bought by Prescott Wm Gordon on Friday, February 15. 260 shares were bought by DAVIES JOHN B, worth $7,920.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 3.33% more from 33.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,931 were reported by Us Comml Bank De. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 36,800 shares. Ls Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). New York-based Community National Bank & Trust Na has invested 0% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Tower Rech Lc (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). 76,317 were reported by Eagle Boston Management. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 106,901 shares. Northern Corp accumulated 753,098 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 1.05M shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc reported 494,000 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Management Limited Liability Com owns 47,360 shares. Macquarie Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) for 44,099 shares. Raymond James owns 14,800 shares. Loeb Prtn holds 0% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) or 700 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 123,206 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. provides retail and commercial banking, wealth management and investment, and insurance services. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Banking and Insurance. It has a 13.51 P/E ratio. It offers various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking demand, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as residential mortgages, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $38.95 million activity. LUDDY FREDERIC B had sold 22,000 shares worth $5.06M. The insider MILLER JEFFREY A sold 7,397 shares worth $1.63 million. Another trade for 7,750 shares valued at $1.71 million was sold by Schneider David. 100,000 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares with value of $22.01 million were sold by CODD RONALD E F. Desai Chirantan Jitendra also sold $468,369 worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Tuesday, February 12. 6,884 shares were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L, worth $1.53 million on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Westpac holds 0% or 12,819 shares in its portfolio. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Inv has invested 0.07% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc reported 20.08M shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.31% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Braun Stacey Associate Incorporated has invested 1.37% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). State Street reported 3.98 million shares. The Wyoming-based Friess Associate Ltd has invested 1.57% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 261 shares. 203,446 were reported by Fred Alger Management. Bluemountain Limited Co accumulated 0% or 1,252 shares. Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,053 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 60,700 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Ellington Gru Limited Com owns 1,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. ServiceNow had 14 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by UBS. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $230 target in Thursday, January 31 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $250 target in Thursday, January 31 report. Jefferies maintained the shares of NOW in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Friday, February 1 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $270 target in Wednesday, March 20 report.