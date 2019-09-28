Analysts See $0.63 EPS for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB); Shorts at Truecar (TRUE) Raised By 10.17%

Analysts expect AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) to report $0.63 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 8.70% from last quarter’s $0.69 EPS. AB’s profit would be $60.81 million giving it 11.66 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.56 EPS previously, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s analysts see 12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 174,829 shares traded. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has declined 0.92% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AB News: 30/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – AllianceBernstein Holding LP to Move Headquarters and Most Staff to Nashville From New York; 29/05/2018 – HP Enterprise at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Hortonworks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 26/03/2018 – AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates; 30/05/2018 – General Dynamics at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Truecar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) had an increase of 10.17% in short interest. TRUE’s SI was 7.74M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.17% from 7.03M shares previously. With 2.33M avg volume, 3 days are for Truecar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE)’s short sellers to cover TRUE’s short positions. The SI to Truecar Inc’s float is 8.54%. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $3.445. About 996,037 shares traded. TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has declined 53.27% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUE News: 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in TrueCar, Inc. to the June 1, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) and Encourages; 20/04/2018 – DJ TrueCar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUE); 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by TrueCar, Inc; 23/05/2018 – TrueCar Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 08/05/2018 – TRUECAR 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. 2C; 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 1, 2018; 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 1, 2018

More notable recent TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Adhering to Climate Risk Disclosures Make an Impact on Financial Markets? – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cannabis Comes a Calling In a New ETF – Nasdaq” published on September 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Rethinking the Realm of Advanced Wealth Management Solutions – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Rise of the Financial Data Scientist – Nasdaq” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Peloton (PTON) Doesn’t Look Like Your Typical High-Profile IPO — And That’s Good – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.60, from 2.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold TrueCar, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 89.86 million shares or 6.43% less from 96.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,992 are held by Advisory Ser Networks Llc. Invesco Limited reported 131,189 shares stake. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon invested 0% in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Legal & General Public Limited Company has invested 0% in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers L P has 0% invested in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) for 43 shares. 159,463 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 35,975 shares. Par Mngmt owns 10.30M shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). 2.18M are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated. Engineers Gate Manager L P owns 416,071 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. D E Shaw Inc reported 2.41 million shares stake. Aperio Group accumulated 0% or 254 shares.

TrueCar, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet information, technology, and communication services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $365.81 million. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 15.21 million shares or 6.07% more from 14.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 22,175 are owned by Zevin Asset Ltd Liability Company. Williams Jones Assocs Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 56,600 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Da Davidson Communications invested 0.06% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested in 0% or 165 shares. Huntington Bancorporation, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Peoples holds 0.01% or 600 shares. Blue Capital has 0.56% invested in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Barnett & has 750 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citigroup reported 0% stake. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 181,146 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hotchkis & Wiley Limited Company holds 72,041 shares. West Virginia-based City Holdg Company has invested 0.01% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). First Manhattan has invested 0.02% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Meiji Yasuda Life Company has invested 6.9% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB).

More notable recent AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “8%+ Dividend With Upside For AllianceBernstein Holding – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “AllianceBernstein doubles down on education, donates to local nonprofit – Nashville Business Journal” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Columbia University’s Earth Institute and AllianceBernstein unveil first-of-its-kind climate risk and investment research curriculum – PRNewswire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AllianceBernstein Holding has $3700 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 22.53% above currents $29.38 stock price. AllianceBernstein Holding had 3 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, June 12 to “Buy”. Citigroup maintained AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) rating on Tuesday, July 9. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $3700 target.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $2.84 billion. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It has a 12.58 P/E ratio. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, firms, and other business entities.