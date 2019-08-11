Analysts See $0.62 EPS for Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS); Mackay Shields Boosted Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding

Mackay Shields Llc increased Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) stake by 14.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackay Shields Llc acquired 10,065 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Mackay Shields Llc holds 79,622 shares with $14.88 million value, up from 69,557 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp now has $46.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $177.7. About 1.59 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93

Analysts expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report $0.62 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 19.23% from last quarter’s $0.52 EPS. SNPS’s profit would be $92.94M giving it 52.82 P/E if the $0.62 EPS is correct. After having $0.77 EPS previously, Synopsys, Inc.’s analysts see -19.48% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $131. About 733,495 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q EPS 67c; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with IC Compiler Il and RedHawk Analysis Fusion; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 89C TO 93C, EST. 78C; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 10/04/2018 – CAST and Achronix Enable Processing from Data Center to the Edge with Lossless Compression IP; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Achronix to Exhibit FPGA and eFPGA Portfolio at GOMACTech Conference and Exhibition; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Rev $760M-$785M; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $3.76 TO $3.83; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys and Industry Technologists to Address the Path to 2-nm SoC Design

Among 3 analysts covering Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synopsys has $135 highest and $108 lowest target. $125.75’s average target is -4.01% below currents $131 stock price. Synopsys had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by DA Davidson. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). The company has market cap of $19.64 billion. It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA) prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. It has a 33.15 P/E ratio. The firm also offers DesignWare intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating point components, and ARM AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold Synopsys, Inc. shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 22,190 shares. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 0.07% or 16.56 million shares. Minnesota-based Us Bancorporation De has invested 0.02% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Stifel Finance Corporation accumulated 5,497 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 1.35M shares. Raymond James Services owns 0% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 3,759 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assocs has invested 1.17% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). 890 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 47,555 shares in its portfolio. Gam Ag owns 2,967 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 47,141 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 26,000 shares. Hl Fincl Services Ltd Company owns 7,543 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Landscape Management Lc holds 0.08% or 7,075 shares in its portfolio. 51,500 are owned by Westport Asset.

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Synopsys (SNPS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Synopsys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Synopsys (SNPS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The SNPS Paradox: Analysts Bullish But Forecast -3.79% Fall – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Invest in the Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (PSJ)? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern -5% after earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Shippers Want More Changes To Demurrage And Accessorial Charges – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “U.S. Rail Volumes Continue Dip – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “South Carolina Ports Tapping Rail And Inland Hubs More In 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 22,726 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg accumulated 243,413 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Arrow reported 1,280 shares. 96,921 are held by Davenport Limited Liability Corporation. Cap City Trust Fl owns 1,104 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 325 shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri holds 2,325 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Com invested in 1,390 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wedgewood Pa reported 1.39% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moreover, Hendley & Company has 1.69% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 17,658 shares. Field And Main Financial Bank owns 0.02% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 100 shares. Janney Capital Management Lc holds 0.01% or 1,074 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sei has 0.04% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 69,253 shares. Capital Guardian Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Tompkins Financial accumulated 555 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Norfolk Southern had 14 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 25. On Tuesday, February 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. Barclays Capital maintained Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $200 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets.