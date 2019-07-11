Analysts See $0.62 EPS for Main Street Capital (MAIN); JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) to report $0.62 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 6.06% from last quarter’s $0.66 EPS. MAIN’s profit would be $39.23 million giving it 16.89 P/E if the $0.62 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, Main Street Capital Corporation’s analysts see -3.13% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.88. About 245,743 shares traded or 16.54% up from the average. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 6.88% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 06/03/2018 Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 63C, EST. 59C; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE MINORITY RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 19/04/2018 – MAIN STREET SEMI-ANNUAL SUPPLEMENTAL CASH DIV 27.5C/SHR FOR 2Q; 05/04/2018 – BANKER’S TOOLBOX ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF LOAN LOSS RESERVE POWERHOUSE, MAINSTREET TECHNOLOGIES; 30/05/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE OF $23.67 PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Main Street Announces Semi-Annual Supplemental Cash Dividend Payable in June 2018; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – Main Street Capital 1st-Quarter Net Investment Income $37 Million

Among 3 analysts covering JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JetBlue Airways had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned "Neutral" rating on Thursday, April 11 by Buckingham Research. The stock of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has "Hold" rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. The firm earned "Buy" rating on Friday, March 8 by Imperial Capital. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with "Buy" on Thursday, June 20. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Tuesday, June 11 to "Buy".

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. The company has market cap of $5.61 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated a fleet of 37 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It has a 41.26 P/E ratio. It also served 100 destinations in 29 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $45,450 activity. Hayes Robin sold $45,450 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold JetBlue Airways Corporation shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Et Al holds 132,475 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 31,229 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp. Stifel invested in 0% or 26,798 shares. Moreover, Old Natl National Bank & Trust In has 0.01% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 15,150 shares. 600 are owned by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gru Llc. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley holds 0.93% or 4.04M shares in its portfolio. Covington Capital Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 2,000 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability reported 817 shares. Disciplined Growth Mn invested in 4.82 million shares. Asset Management reported 14,406 shares. Moreover, Clark has 0.44% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield has invested 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 58,812 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). First Mercantile Trust Company reported 0.11% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU).

The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18.69. About 4.35M shares traded or 0.66% up from the average. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has declined 5.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 11/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – TRAFFIC IN MARCH INCREASED 7.3 PERCENT FROM MARCH 2017, ON A CAPACITY INCREASE OF 3.3 PERCENT; 12/03/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – REVENUE PASSENGER MILES IN FEBRUARY 2018 WERE 3.7 BLN, UP 6.8%; 22/05/2018 – JETBLUE: `NOTHING INCREMENTAL’ TO TALK ABOUT TODAY ON CAPACITY; 13/04/2018 – The JetBlue Foundation Empowers Tech and Innovation-Focused Programs by Providing Grants for STEM Initiatives; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 17/04/2018 – JETBLUE FLIGHT ATTENDANTS VOTE 2661-1387 TO JOIN TWU; 05/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS SAYS EXPECTS TO BEGIN TAKING DELIVERY OF A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2019 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – JETBLUE SEEKS TO START ROUTES IN NOVEMBER INSTEAD OF JULY 20; 26/04/2018 – LUV SEES LONG BEACH EXPANSION OPPORTUNITY WITH JETBLUE PULLDOWN; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO COMMENTS ON JETBLUE AT EVENT IN BRAZIL TODAY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold Main Street Capital Corporation shares while 40 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 11.75 million shares or 2.87% less from 12.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn reported 53,806 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 68,318 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc holds 0% or 418 shares in its portfolio. Muzinich & Company Inc owns 2.17% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 713,504 shares. Usca Ria Limited holds 2.25% or 278,893 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 17,809 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 4,701 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt accumulated 108,614 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 10,663 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 17,922 shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Citigroup has invested 0% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). First City Mgmt accumulated 11,950 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Hillsdale Invest Inc owns 130 shares.

