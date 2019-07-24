Analysts See $0.62 EPS for Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH); Profile of 5 Analysts Covering TELUS (TSE:T)

Analysts expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to report $0.62 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 14.81% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. CLH’s profit would be $34.64 million giving it 28.97 P/E if the $0.62 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, Clean Harbors, Inc.’s analysts see 588.89% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $71.84. About 214,783 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 30.89% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees Full-Yr 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$480M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M; 03/04/2018 – LAUNCH: CLEAN HARBORS $397M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; CALL APRIL 5; 29/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 281308 – CLEAN HARBORS DEER PARK; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Clean Harbors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLH); 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q REV. $749.8M, EST. $726.6M

Among 5 analysts covering TELUS Corporation (TSE:T), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TELUS Corporation had 5 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with "Buy" rating and $55 target in Thursday, March 14 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained TELUS Corporation (TSE:T) on Friday, February 15 with "Buy" rating. The company was maintained on Friday, February 15 by Canaccord Genuity.

14/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $55 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Echelon Wealth Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $53

15/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $51 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Buy New Target: $52

15/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $52 Maintain

Clean Harbors, Inc. provides environmental, energy, and industrial services primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $4.01 billion. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incineration, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities. It has a 51.2 P/E ratio. The Company’s Industrial and Field Services segment offers industrial and specialty services, such as high-pressure and chemical cleaning, daylighting, production servicing, decoking, pigging, and material processing services to refineries, chemical plants, oil sands facilities, pulp and paper mills, and other industrial facilities.

Among 2 analysts covering Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Clean Harbors had 4 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, April 4 with “Neutral”. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by UBS. BMO Capital Markets maintained Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) rating on Wednesday, February 27. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $75 target.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services and products in Canada. The company has market cap of $28.78 billion. It operates through Wireless and Wireline divisions. It has a 17.73 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s telecommunications services and products comprise wireless and wireline voice and data; data services, including Internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud services; healthcare solutions; and business process outsourcing solutions.

