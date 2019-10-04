Analysts See $-0.62 EPS for Anterix Inc. (ATEX); SNAM SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (SNMRF) Shorts Down By 4.39%

Analysts expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to report $-0.62 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 6.90% from last quarter’s $-0.58 EPS. After having $-0.63 EPS previously, Anterix Inc.’s analysts see -1.59% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.02% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $39.83. About 64,679 shares traded. Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) has risen 45.15% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500.

SNAM SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) had a decrease of 4.39% in short interest. It closed at $5.06 lastly.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides natural gas transportation, regasification, and storage services in Italy. The company has market cap of $16.23 billion. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,508 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and regasification services, which include unloading the LNG from the vessel, operating storage time required for vaporizing the LNG, and regasifying and injecting the LNG into the network.

