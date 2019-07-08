Analysts See $0.62 EPS for AAR Corp. (AIR); Wins Finance Holdings – Ordinary Shares (caym (WINS) Shorts Up By 17.65%

Analysts expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to report $0.62 EPS on July, 9.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 14.81% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. AIR’s profit would be $21.74M giving it 15.29 P/E if the $0.62 EPS is correct. After having $0.79 EPS previously, AAR Corp.’s analysts see -21.52% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 169,905 shares traded. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has declined 29.46% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP – REAFFIRMING FISCAL 2019 DILUTED SHR FROM CONT OPS IN THE RANGE OF $2.50 TO $2.80; 21/05/2018 – AAR SEES 4Q CONT OPS RESULTS SIMILAR, SLIGHTLY IMPROVED VS 3Q; 21/03/2018 – AAR CORP AIR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP – REAFFIRMING FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE OF SALES IN THE RANGE OF $2.1 BILLION TO $2.2 BILLION; 17/04/2018 – AAR Announces Cash Dividend; 20/03/2018 – RPT-AAR CORP – AFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2019; 20/03/2018 – AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $2.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – GW&K Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in AAR; 16/05/2018 – Héroux-Devtek Signs a Landing Gear Remanufacturing Contract with AAR in Support of the U.S. Air Force; 16/05/2018 – HEROUX DEVTEK SAYS SIGNED A 4-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH AAR CORPORATION

Wins Finance Holdings Inc – Ordinary Shares (caym (NASDAQ:WINS) had an increase of 17.65% in short interest. WINS’s SI was 2,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 17.65% from 1,700 shares previously. With 3,900 avg volume, 1 days are for Wins Finance Holdings Inc – Ordinary Shares (caym (NASDAQ:WINS)’s short sellers to cover WINS’s short positions. The SI to Wins Finance Holdings Inc – Ordinary Shares (caym’s float is 0.01%. The stock decreased 8.04% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.85. About 932 shares traded. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) has declined 91.44% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 95.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WINS News: 18/05/2018 – Wins Finance Holdings Inc. Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – 1. Certain troubled stocks have recently been violently squeezing just after the publication of a short report. Reports were often a) well researched b) well documented and/or made aggressive cases for c) terminal fundamentals or outright fraud. $LFIN, $WINS, $HMNY and others; 27/04/2018 – 2. Not surprisingly, the troubled stocks would eventually plunge on their own. But only after wiping out short sellers when they quickly spiked upward by anywhere from 100% to 900% within just weeks. $LFIN, $WINS, $HMNY; 18/05/2018 – WINS FINANCE HOLDINGS INC – UNDERGOING A REVIEW OF RISK CONTROLS FOR COMPANY’S FINANCIAL GUARANTEE BUSINESS AND MAY REDUCE OPERATION OF THIS BUSINESS; 14/05/2018 – U.S. News & World Report’s Branded Content Wins Financial Communications Society Portfolio Award; 19/04/2018 DJ Wins Finance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WINS)

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $274.75 million. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. It has a 26.18 P/E ratio. The firm is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

AAR CORP. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.33 billion. The companyÂ’s Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Among 2 analysts covering AAR (NYSE:AIR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AAR has $48 highest and $42 lowest target. $45’s average target is 18.70% above currents $37.91 stock price. AAR had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20.

