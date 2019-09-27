Analysts See $0.61 EPS for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN); Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Has 1.05 Sentiment

Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 306 investment professionals started new and increased holdings, while 291 sold and reduced their equity positions in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 96.46 million shares, up from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Intuitive Surgical Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 20 to 14 for a decrease of 6. Sold All: 68 Reduced: 223 Increased: 231 New Position: 75.

Analysts expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report $0.61 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 7.58% from last quarter’s $0.66 EPS. WERN’s profit would be $41.89M giving it 14.55 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.63 EPS previously, Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s analysts see -3.17% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $35.49. About 751,973 shares traded or 18.21% up from the average. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 29/03/2018 – Werner Enterprises Designated as Freedom Award Finalist; 19/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises 1Q Rev $562.68M; 17/04/2018 – CASTLE HARLAN – CHRIS WERNER WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF TITAN PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT; 19/04/2018 – MARQUEE RESOURCES – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH MINK CREEK DRILLING; MINK CREEK TO PERFORM DIAMOND DRILLING AND OTHER SERVICES AT WERNER LAKE COBALT PROJECT; 10/04/2018 – Werner, a campaign strategist at Public Citizen, is attending the hearing to draw attention to the social network’s failure to stop the misuse of its site during the 2016 presidential election; 19/04/2018 – REG-Oscar Werner appointed as new CEO of CLX Communications AB; 16/03/2018 – SUNPOWER SPWR.O CEO WERNER SAYS ‘HIGHLY LIKELY’ COMPANY WILL EXPAND U.S. MANUFACTURING OF SOLAR MODULES; 18/03/2018 – IMF’S WERNER: BARRING TRADE WAR, EM COUNTRIES SHOULD BE OK; 19/04/2018 – TOBII’S BUSINESS UNIT PRESIDENT OSCAR WERNER TO BECOME CEO OF CLX COMMUNICATIONS; 20/04/2018 – MEXICO, CENTRAL AMERICA SLOW TO GET WOMEN IN WORKFORCE: WERNER

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company has market cap of $62.62 billion. The companyÂ’s da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeonÂ’s natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports. It has a 53.64 P/E ratio. The Company’s da Vinci surgical system include surgeonÂ’s consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 57.55 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc holds 8.48% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for 68,162 shares. Bender Robert & Associates owns 33,824 shares or 8.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc Adv has 5.56% invested in the company for 45,715 shares. The Texas-based Qcm Cayman Ltd. has invested 4.95% in the stock. Edgewood Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.45 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.32% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $543.29. About 481,719 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold Werner Enterprises, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 45.70 million shares or 1.49% more from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithfield Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 60 shares. Asset Mngmt One Communication Limited accumulated 28,747 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc stated it has 0.01% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation reported 7,063 shares stake. Petrus Lta holds 0.05% or 8,827 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Nuance Investments Ltd Company stated it has 2.16 million shares or 2.84% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 1.86M shares. American Intl Grp Inc owns 112,737 shares. The New York-based Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0% in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Mariner Ltd Co stated it has 113,148 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny accumulated 25,433 shares. D E Shaw Inc stated it has 83,433 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 35,950 are held by Keybank National Association Oh.

Among 2 analysts covering Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Werner Enterprises has $42 highest and $4000 lowest target. $41.33’s average target is 16.46% above currents $35.49 stock price. Werner Enterprises had 6 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 2 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. The stock of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by Citigroup.