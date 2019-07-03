Analysts See $-0.61 EPS for Verona Pharma plc (VRNA); BRUNELLO CUCINELLI S P A ORDINARY SHARES (BCUCF) Shorts Raised By 15.51%

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI S P A ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) had an increase of 15.51% in short interest. BCUCF’s SI was 149,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 15.51% from 129,600 shares previously. It closed at $33.3 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) to report $-0.61 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.67 EPS change or 1,116.67% from last quarter’s $0.06 EPS. After having $-0.53 EPS previously, Verona Pharma plc’s analysts see 15.09% EPS growth. The stock increased 8.20% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $5.54. About 70 shares traded. Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) has declined 64.17% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.60% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNA News: 11/04/2018 – REG-Verona Pharma Announces Departure of Chief Medical Officer; 09/03/2018 – REG-Verona Pharma plc : Grant of Options and RSUs and PDMR Dealings; 22/05/2018 – REG-Verona Pharma Presented Clinical Data at ATS 2018 that Further Highlights RPL554 as a First-in-Class Treatment for COPD; 23/05/2018 – REG-Verona Pharma Files Shelf Registration Statement with SEC; 27/03/2018 – VERONA PHARMA PLC VRNA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $48; 21/05/2018 – Verona Pharma Presented Clinical Data at ATS 2018 that Further Highlights RPL554 as a First-in-Class Treatment for COPD; 09/05/2018 – Verona Pharma to Present Clinical Trial Data of RPL554 for COPD Maintenance Treatment at American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference; 08/05/2018 – Verona Pharma plc Operational Update and Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Verona Pharma Announces Departure of Chief Medical Officer; 08/03/2018 – REG-Verona Pharma plc : 1st Quarter Results

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company has market cap of $84.63 million. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and IIa clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cystic fibrosis. It currently has negative earnings.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.23 billion. It offers womenÂ’s collection, including accessories, bags, shoes, shirts, outerwear, skirts, sweaters, pants, sportswear, topwear, and dresses; menÂ’s collection, such as suits, accessories, bags, shoes, shirts, outerwear, sweaters, pants, small leather goods, sportswear, and topwear; and lifestyle products that comprise candles, tableware, pillows, covers, and beauty products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets its products through retail distribution channel, including directly operated stores; wholesale monobrand channel consisting of monobrand stores; and wholesale multibrand channel comprising independent multibrand stores and dedicated spaces in department stores.