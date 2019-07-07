Analysts See $0.61 EPS for Simmons First National (SFNC); Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Cut Bp Plc (BP) Position

Analysts expect Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) to report $0.61 EPS on July, 22.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.39% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. SFNC’s profit would be $59.59 million giving it 9.73 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, Simmons First National Corporation’s analysts see 15.09% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $23.73. About 251,567 shares traded. Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) has declined 20.30% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SFNC News: 19/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP FILES FOR OFFERING OF UP TO $300 MLN OF FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST 1Q CORE EPS 57C, EST. 52C; 23/04/2018 – Simmons First National 1Q Net $51.3M; 21/03/2018 – Simmons First National Corporation Announces Pricing of Subordinated Notes Offering; 16/03/2018 KBRA Assigns Senior Unsecured Debt Rating of BBB+ to Simmons First National Corporation; 23/04/2018 – Simmons First National 1Q EPS 55c; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 4.17%, EST. 3.98%; 19/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL FILES FOR $300M SUB NOTES DUE 2028; 21/04/2018 – DJ Simmons First National Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFNC)

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased Bp Plc (BP) stake by 30.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 7,300 shares as Bp Plc (BP)’s stock declined 2.04%. The Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc holds 16,472 shares with $720,000 value, down from 23,772 last quarter. Bp Plc now has $139.20B valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $41.03. About 5.10M shares traded or 5.25% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 29/03/2018 – AUSTRIAN FX HOUSEHOLD CREDIT DOWN 370 BP TO 10.8% OF TOTAL; 12/03/2018 – Aker BP ASA: Aker BP Sustainability report 2017; 13/04/2018 – Norwegian major Statoil eyes future projects with Mexico’s Pemex; 25/05/2018 – Rosneft CEO says U.S. withdrawal from Iran deal could harm 5 pct of global oil production; 10/04/2018 – BP BATTERY FOR PROJECT SUPPLIED BY TESLA; 17/04/2018 – CHC HELICOPTER SERVICE: CHC EXTENDS CONTRACT WITH AKER BP; 26/04/2018 – BP chooses former Statoil head as chairman; 06/03/2018 – BP CEO BOB DUDLEY CONCLUDES APPEARANCE AT CERAWEEK GATHERING; 26/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – SOCAR AND BP SIGN NEW PRODUCTION SHARING AGREEMENT FOR AZERBAIJAN EXPLORATION; 21/03/2018 – Aker BP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BP plc (BP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BP: Strong Forward Growth And A High Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BP: Sustainable 6% Payout To Weather The Looming Storm – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Dividend Stocks to Buy From Across the Globe – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 2.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.85 per share. BP’s profit will be $2.82 billion for 12.36 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by BP p.l.c. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.57% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Simmons 1st Nat’l (NASDAQ:SFNC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Simmons 1st Nat’l had 8 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by DA Davidson.

More notable recent Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Simmons First National Corporation Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold Simmons First National Corporation shares while 42 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.71 million shares or 2.09% less from 56.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton Advsrs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) for 16,074 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 18,473 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability stated it has 18,978 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 169,160 shares. Legal General Group Public Limited owns 247,450 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). Strs Ohio holds 0.02% or 183,500 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.05% in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). Burney holds 0.15% or 97,322 shares. Connors Investor Inc has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). Pnc Finance Group reported 2,268 shares stake. Shelton Capital Management accumulated 228 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Reliant stated it has 0.25% in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). Kbc Gru Nv invested 0% of its portfolio in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Simmons First National Corporation operates as a bank holding firm for Simmons Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $2.32 billion. The Company’s deposit products include time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts. It has a 10.41 P/E ratio. The firm provides commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and agricultural loans to businesses; and consumer loans, student loans, credit card loans, and single-family residential real estate loans to individuals, as well as equipment and SBA lending.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $370,450 activity. Shares for $121,950 were bought by MAKRIS GEORGE JR.