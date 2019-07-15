Analysts See $0.61 EPS for SB One Bancorp (SBBX); Duff & Phelps Select Mlp and Midstream Energy Fund (DSE) Shorts Lowered By 25.79%

Analysts expect SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) to report $0.61 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 38.64% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. SBBX’s profit would be $5.78M giving it 9.30 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, SB One Bancorp’s analysts see -1.61% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.69. About 4,703 shares traded. SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) has declined 25.02% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBBX News: 03/05/2018 – Sussex Bancorp Changes Its Name to SB One Bancorp; 19/04/2018 – Sussex Bank Announces Name Change to SB One Bank; 03/05/2018 – SUSSEX BANCORP – ANNOUNCED ITS CORPORATE NAME CHANGE TO SB ONE BANCORP; 22/03/2018 – CANADA PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU SPEAKS IN SUSSEX, NEW BRUNSWICK; 15/03/2018 – Bradford Era:: EXCLUSIVE | Sussex Tech responds to viral photo of distressed flag during “walkout”; 09/03/2018 Rep. Gottheimer: Gottheimer Assesses Damage And Storm Recovery Efforts In Sussex And Warren County, Demands Accountability; 25/04/2018 – Sussex Bancorp 1Q EPS 17c; 10/05/2018 – SB One Bank Announces Vito Giannola, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Banking Officer; 15/03/2018 – COLUMBIA SUSSEX ACQUIRES INTERCONTINENTAL® DALLAS, TO REBRAND HOTEL AS RENAISSANCE DALLAS ADDISON ON MARCH 15, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: Mid Sussex Rescue Squad Special Investigation

Duff & Phelps Select Mlp and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) had a decrease of 25.79% in short interest. DSE’s SI was 14,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 25.79% from 19,000 shares previously. With 157,200 avg volume, 0 days are for Duff & Phelps Select Mlp and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE)’s short sellers to cover DSE’s short positions. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.31. About 10,052 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE) has declined 12.71% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Sussex Bancorp operates as a bank holding firm for Sussex Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. The company has market cap of $215.00 million. It operates through two divisions, Banking and Financial Services; and Insurance Services. It has a 13.1 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and demand deposits.

More notable recent SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SB One Bank Hires Head of Commercial Lending, Anthony F. DeSenzo, to Oversee the Commercial Lending Function of the Bank – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is SB One Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:SBBX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SB One Bancorp Announces Common Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Sportsmanâ€™s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The company has market cap of $139.14 million. The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.