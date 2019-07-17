Analysts See $0.61 EPS for SB One Bancorp (SBBX); Caxton Associates LP Lifted Humana (HUM) Holding By $462,160

Caxton Associates Lp increased Humana Inc (HUM) stake by 130.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caxton Associates Lp acquired 1,744 shares as Humana Inc (HUM)’s stock declined 18.60%. The Caxton Associates Lp holds 3,077 shares with $818,000 value, up from 1,333 last quarter. Humana Inc now has $38.39B valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $284.3. About 779,888 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 15.87% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 02/05/2018 – Humana Raises 2019 View To EPS $13.54-EPS $13.94; 30/04/2018 – MANHATTANLIFE ASSURANCE CO. OF AMERICA BUYS HUMANA’S WORKPLACE; 05/04/2018 – Kindred Stockholders Approve Transaction With TPG Cap, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana Inc; 25/04/2018 – Humana Launches National Hospital Incentive Program to Improve Patient Experience and Health Outcomes for Humana Commercial Group Members; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 02/04/2018 – ThinkAdvisor: Walmart, Humana Move Closer as Separate Upheavals Threaten; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Net $491M; 23/04/2018 – Humana Consortium Purchasing Curo for About $1.4 Billion; 10/04/2018 – Humana AB: Notice of 2018 Annual General Meeting in Humana AB; 10/04/2018 – Humana: Transaction Was Completed April 10, Financial Terms Weren’t Disclosed

Analysts expect SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) to report $0.61 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 38.64% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. SBBX’s profit would be $5.78 million giving it 9.34 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, SB One Bancorp’s analysts see -1.61% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.8. About 6,750 shares traded. SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) has declined 25.02% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBBX News: 25/04/2018 – SUSSEX BANCORP SBBX.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.075/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sussex Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBBX); 03/05/2018 – SUSSEX BANCORP – ANNOUNCED ITS CORPORATE NAME CHANGE TO SB ONE BANCORP; 15/03/2018 – COLUMBIA SUSSEX BUYS INTERCONTINENTAL® DALLAS, TO REBRAND HOTEL; 15/03/2018 – Bradford Era:: EXCLUSIVE | Sussex Tech responds to viral photo of distressed flag during “walkout”; 17/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Statewide Unit Count Agreed-Upon Procedures Report – School Year 2017–2018 – Sussex Academy; 15/03/2018 – Columbia Sussex Acquires lntercontinental® Dallas, to Rebrand Hotel as Renaissance Dallas Addison On March 15, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: Media Advisory – State Auditor to Release Mid-Sussex Rescue Squad Investigation; 28/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: Mid Sussex Rescue Squad Special Investigation; 19/04/2018 – Sussex Bank Announces Name Change to SB One Bank

Sussex Bancorp operates as a bank holding firm for Sussex Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. The company has market cap of $216.04 million. It operates through two divisions, Banking and Financial Services; and Insurance Services. It has a 13.16 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and demand deposits.

Caxton Associates Lp decreased Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE) stake by 1,449 shares to 1,470 valued at $471,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tapestry Inc stake by 16,762 shares and now owns 10,390 shares. Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (NYSE:SNH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Co Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 2,350 shares. Moreover, Legal General Gp Public Lc has 0.14% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 935,044 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited reported 0.01% stake. Swiss Bank owns 548,026 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.03% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) or 11,281 shares. Gulf International Savings Bank (Uk) Limited reported 31,821 shares. Clarivest Asset Management has invested 0% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Arrow Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Capital Investors accumulated 8.46M shares. Cayman Islands-based Quantres Asset Ltd has invested 0.67% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). 181,123 were accumulated by Citigroup. Ww Asset Mngmt has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Johnson Gru Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Wafra Incorporated holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 58,601 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gru Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 10.39 million shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Humana (NYSE:HUM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Humana had 11 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, February 7 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.54 million activity. BEVERIDGE – ROY A also sold $2.54 million worth of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) on Tuesday, February 19.