Analysts See $-0.61 EPS for Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE); Agilysys (AGYS) SI Increased By 7.08%

Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS) had an increase of 7.08% in short interest. AGYS’s SI was 382,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 7.08% from 357,500 shares previously. With 94,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS)’s short sellers to cover AGYS’s short positions. The SI to Agilysys Inc’s float is 1.93%. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.23. About 95,745 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19

Analysts expect Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) to report $-0.61 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 4.69% from last quarter’s $-0.64 EPS. After having $-0.55 EPS previously, Pulse Biosciences, Inc.’s analysts see 10.91% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.56. About 25,858 shares traded. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) has declined 5.02% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLSE News: 12/04/2018 – PULSE BIOSCIENCES INC – AN INDEPENDENT, BLINDED PHOTOGRAPHIC REVIEW OF LESION IMAGES SCORED 71% OF LESIONS AS CLEAR OR MOSTLY CLEAR IN TRIAL; 16/03/2018 – Pulse Biosciences 4Q Loss/Shr 53c; 12/04/2018 – PULSE BIOSCIENCES INC – PATIENTS RATED 78% OF LESION OUTCOMES AS SATISFIED OR MOSTLY SATISFIED, CLOSELY MIRRORING INVESTIGATOR RATINGS; 25/04/2018 – Pulse Biosciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Biosciences Announces Positive Results from Its First Study Evaluating a Clinical Target at Major Scientific Meeting; 18/04/2018 – PULSE BIOSCIENCES GRANTS EQUITY INCENTIVE AWARDS TO NEW EMPLOYE; 12/04/2018 – PULSE BIOSCIENCES REPORTS RESULTS OF NPS MULTI-CENTER STUDY; 09/05/2018 – PULSE BIOSCIENCES REGISTERS 2.13M SHRS FOR SALE BY HOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Biosciences Announces Positive Results of Nano-Pulse Stimulation Technology Study to Treat Seborrheic Keratosis Lesions; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pulse Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLSE)

Since April 8, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 19 selling transactions for $8.54 million activity. Shares for $693,232 were sold by Bermuda One Fund LLC on Thursday, May 16. Shares for $51,180 were bought by Kingsley Jebaseelan on Monday, September 9. Shares for $270,490 were bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH on Wednesday, July 31.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software services and products to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $612.69 million. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services.

More notable recent Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Selling Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Agilysys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Agilysys’ Run Looks To Be Near An End – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Agilysys, Inc. Common Stock (AGYS) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Agilysys Inc (AGYS) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.07, from 1.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold Agilysys, Inc. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 34.19 million shares or 107.64% more from 16.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Com The holds 11,746 shares. Invesco has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Washington-based Archon Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 2.5% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Albert D Mason Inc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 25,780 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 10,623 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Metropolitan Life Ins New York owns 5,329 shares. Mackay Shields Lc has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). D E Shaw & holds 0% or 42,912 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Punch & Invest Management Incorporated invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 240,627 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 18,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) holds 2,036 shares.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops therapeutic tissue treatment platform based on its proprietary nano-pulse stimulation technology. The company has market cap of $297.41 million. The Company’s NPS is a non-thermal, precise, and focal drug-free tissue treatment technology that initiates cell death within treated tissue used in dermatology/aesthetics, oncology, minimally invasive ablation, and veterinary applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015.