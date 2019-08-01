Analysts See $0.61 EPS for Premier, Inc. (PINC); AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Had 0 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering AltaGas (TSE:ALA), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AltaGas had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) earned “Hold” rating by Desjardins Securities on Thursday, February 28. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold”. The stock of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by National Bank Canada. See AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to report $0.61 EPS on August, 20.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.17% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. PINC’s profit would be $37.72 million giving it 16.21 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.61 EPS previously, Premier, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $39.56. About 140,597 shares traded. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has risen 4.62% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PINC News: 15/03/2018 More than 96 Percent of Premier Health Systems Report Moderate to Severe Shortages of Injectable Narcotics; 21/05/2018 – Howard University Hospital Becomes Newest Academic Health System Member of Premier Inc; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED FULLY DISTRIBUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE HAS BEEN NARROWED TO A RANGE OF $2.24 TO $2.28; 15/03/2018 – More than 96 Percent of Premier Health Systems Report Moderate to Severe Shortages of lnjectable Narcotics; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC – COMPANY IS RAISING ITS FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE RANGE TO $1.612 BLN TO $1.649 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Premier Creates Purchased Services Database with More Than $125 Billion in Spend Information; 31/05/2018 – MERCK – FINANCIAL TERMS OF COLLABORATION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER 3Q NET REV. $425.3M, EST. $408.0M; 01/05/2018 – Three-Year Contract Awarded to KARL STORZ by Premier Inc. for Video Laryngoscopy Products; 07/05/2018 – Premier 3Q Rev $425.3M

The stock increased 1.04% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $20.42. About 320,120 shares traded. AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure firm in North America. The company has market cap of $5.63 billion. It operates through three divisions: Gas, Power, and Utilities. It has a 19.63 P/E ratio. The Gas segment engages in natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids extraction and separation, transmission, and storage; and natural gas and NGL marketing activities, as well as buying and selling natural gas.

