Analysts See $0.61 EPS for National Bank Holdings (NBHC); American Public Education (APEI) Sentiment Is 1.04

American Public Education Inc (APEI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 54 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 52 sold and trimmed holdings in American Public Education Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 14.66 million shares, down from 15.25 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding American Public Education Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 42 Increased: 46 New Position: 8.

Analysts expect National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) to report $0.61 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.17% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. NBHC’s profit would be $18.99 million giving it 14.30 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, National Bank Holdings Corporation’s analysts see -4.69% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.89. About 116,056 shares traded. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has declined 8.80% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Raises Quarter Dividend to 14c Vs. 9c; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: NBHC 1Q EPS 27C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement of Brian Lilly and Appointment of Aldis Birkans as Chief Financial Offi; 19/04/2018 – National Bank Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces 56% Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS REPORTS 56% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD CPIJ.J – FY INTEREST INCOME OF 15.47 BLN RAND VS 14.93 BLN RAND YR AGO; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS NAMES SVP BIRKANS TO BECOME CFO; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 35C; 02/04/2018 – Those bank holdings will get even bigger because of his latest winning investment involving Bank of America

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold National Bank Holdings Corporation shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 27.39 million shares or 0.04% more from 27.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Missouri-based Stifel Fincl has invested 0.01% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Dimensional Fund L P holds 2.07 million shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 32,627 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 84,181 shares. Brandywine Management Ltd Co holds 0.02% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) or 60,871 shares. Alps Inc invested in 11,218 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackenzie holds 10,408 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P has invested 0.01% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Pnc Financial Svcs Group reported 845 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 12,439 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Victory Capital stated it has 4,610 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2.78M are held by Vanguard Gp Inc. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 10,371 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial and consumer clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. The firm offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate, fixed maturity, time deposits. It has a 14.79 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, structured and asset loans, energy loans, agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc holds 1.89% of its portfolio in American Public Education, Inc. for 68,068 shares. Systematic Financial Management Lp owns 358,102 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zebra Capital Management Llc has 0.12% invested in the company for 7,895 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,425 shares.

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus postsecondary education. The company has market cap of $360.43 million. The firm operates through two divisions, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It has a 18.26 P/E ratio. It offers 106 degree programs and 103 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.