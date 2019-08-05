Analysts See $0.61 EPS for MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN); Amkor Technology (AMKR) Has 1.16 Sentiment

Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.07, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 73 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 63 sold and decreased positions in Amkor Technology Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 89.58 million shares, up from 88.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Amkor Technology Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 49 Increased: 50 New Position: 23.

Analysts expect MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) to report $0.61 EPS on August, 21.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.67% from last quarter’s $0.6 EPS. MSGN’s profit would be $45.65 million giving it 7.54 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.72 EPS previously, MSG Networks Inc.’s analysts see -15.28% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.4. About 117,141 shares traded. MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) has declined 16.34% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MSGN News: 03/05/2018 – MSG NETWORKS 3Q REV. $186.6M, EST. $187.9M; 09/04/2018 New Jersey Devils Playoff Action Kicks-Off on MSG Networks on Thursday, April 12 With Game 1 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning; 12/04/2018 – MSG Networks Names Kristin A. Dolan to Board; 03/05/2018 – MSG NETWORKS INC QUARTERLY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.62; 20/04/2018 – DJ MSG Networks Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSGN); 03/05/2018 – MSG Networks 3Q EPS 62c; 03/05/2018 – MSG Networks 3Q Net $46.9M; 12/04/2018 – Correct: MSG Networks Names Kristin A. Dolan to Board; 03/05/2018 – MSG NETWORKS 3Q ADJ. OPER INCOME $85.7M, EST. $88.3M; 03/05/2018 – MSG Networks 3Q Rev $186.6M

Among 2 analysts covering MSG Networks Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:MSGN), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MSG Networks Inc. Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since May 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $1900 target in Friday, July 19 report. As per Friday, May 3, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

MSG Networks Inc. engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.38 billion. The firm owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It has a 7.3 P/E ratio. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

Matarin Capital Management Llc holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Amkor Technology, Inc. for 1.52 million shares. Zebra Capital Management Llc owns 128,154 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Secor Capital Advisors Lp has 0.45% invested in the company for 255,134 shares. The Vermont-based Hanson & Doremus Investment Management has invested 0.32% in the stock. Alpha Windward Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 49,680 shares.

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.12 billion. The firm offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. It has a 42.21 P/E ratio. The Company’s packages employ wirebond, flip chip, and copper clip and other interconnect technologies.

The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $8.86. About 471,942 shares traded. Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) has risen 2.67% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMKR News: 12/03/2018 Amkor Technology Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Amkor Sees Smartphone Market Remaining ‘Somewhat Muted’ in 2Q; Demand Solid in Other End Market

