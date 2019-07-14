Analysts See $0.61 EPS for Mercer International Inc. (MERC); 2 Analysts Bullish Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

Among 6 analysts covering Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cabot Oil & Gas had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Hold” on Friday, February 22. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report. Wells Fargo upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $2800 target in Monday, July 8 report. See Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) latest ratings:

08/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $28.0000 Upgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $23 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Outperform New Target: $32 Initiates Coverage On

25/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $26 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Hold New Target: $27 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Hold New Target: $27 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Williams Capital Group Rating: Hold New Target: $27 Maintain

Analysts expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) to report $0.61 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.35 EPS change or 134.62% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. MERC’s profit would be $40.05M giving it 5.58 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.78 EPS previously, Mercer International Inc.’s analysts see -21.79% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.62. About 279,398 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has risen 9.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL 1Q EPS 39C, EST. 67C; 03/05/2018 – Mercer Intl 1Q Rev $367.9M; 06/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: TRIBUNAL RULED IT LACKED JURISDICTION; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECT LUMBER MARKETS TO REMAIN STEADY IN NEAR TERM; 11/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 05/03/2018 – Mercer International Announced Nafta Claim Against Canada in January 2012; 16/03/2018 – Mercer International Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Conference May 22; 06/03/2018 – Mercer International Inc. Announces Decision in NAFTA Claim

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 40,887 shares. Art Advsr Ltd accumulated 138,800 shares. Stifel holds 0% or 28,736 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 36,598 shares. 18,510 were reported by Kentucky Retirement. Twin Tree Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 723,476 shares. Advisory Rech Inc invested in 0.46% or 904,423 shares. Cambridge Research Advisors has invested 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Goelzer Inv stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Carroll Financial Assocs holds 0% or 1,201 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 793,255 shares. Arcadia Mgmt Mi holds 1,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gp Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 11,619 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.16 billion. The firm primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It has a 14.96 P/E ratio. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale.

The stock increased 0.80% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24. About 2.82 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp worldwide. The company has market cap of $894.17 million. It produces NBSK pulp principally from wood chips and pulp logs; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source, as well as carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste. It has a 5.8 P/E ratio. The firm sells its pulp to tissue, specialty papers, and printing and writing paper manufacturers; and green energy to third party utilities.