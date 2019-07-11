Analysts See $0.61 EPS for Mercantile Bank (MBWM); Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) SI Decreased By 5.1%

Analysts expect Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) to report $0.61 EPS on July, 16.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 7.02% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. MBWM’s profit would be $10.02M giving it 13.06 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.61 EPS previously, Mercantile Bank Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $31.87. About 20,972 shares traded. Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) has declined 3.36% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MBWM News: 06/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mercantile Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBWM); 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank Corporation Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS Boosted 16c by Items; 17/04/2018 – MERCANTILE BANK 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 4.06%; 24/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank of Michigan and Abe AI Celebrate #FinHealthMatters Day with Launch of Groundbreaking Financial Management; 21/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 07/03/2018 MERCANTILE BANK S. AFRICA HAS ABOUT 60 INTERESTED BUYERS: FIN24; 17/04/2018 – Correct: Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS Boosted 10c by Items; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS 66c

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc (NASDAQ:KLIC) had a decrease of 5.1% in short interest. KLIC’s SI was 1.78 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.1% from 1.88M shares previously. With 632,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc (NASDAQ:KLIC)’s short sellers to cover KLIC’s short positions. The SI to Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc’s float is 2.75%. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.38. About 388,195 shares traded. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 9.33% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 31/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa 2Q Rev $221.8M; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: Management Determined It to Be a Misappropriation of Company Assets; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: Intends to File Restated Financial Statements for Year ended Sept. 30, 2017 and Quarter Ended Dec. 30; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: Quarterly Reports for Fiscal 2018 Will Also Include Restated 2017 Comparable Prior Quarter Periods; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) to the July 10, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 10/05/2018 – KLIC LEARNED OF UNAUTHORIZED TRANSACTIONS BY SR FINANCE WORKER; 31/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA 2Q NET REV. $221.8M, EST. $206.7M; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) to the July 10, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Pla; 10/05/2018 – KLIC WILL REBOOK RELEASE OF FULL 2Q RESULTS AFTER RESTATEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Mercantile Bank Corporation shares while 30 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 8.74 million shares or 0.36% more from 8.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 47,339 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Acadian Asset Limited Company reported 0.01% in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 24,853 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 17,700 shares. State Street has invested 0% in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 34,696 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) for 232 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). 2,740 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Prelude Cap Mgmt Llc invested in 0% or 236 shares. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha holds 0.05% in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) or 23,810 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) for 2,417 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) for 13,998 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 29,265 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $68,660 activity. 2,000 Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) shares with value of $68,660 were sold by GRANT EDWARD B.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $523.40 million. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as repurchase agreements. It has a 12.31 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner occupied real estate, non-owner occupied real estate, and multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection for its checking account customers.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, makes, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. It operates in two divisions, Equipment and Expendable Tools. It has a 15.74 P/E ratio. The Equipment segment makes and sells a line of ball bonders to connect very fine wires made of gold, silver alloy, or copper between the bond pads of the semiconductor devices or dies, and the leads on its package; wafer level bonders, which mechanically applies bumps to dies for some variants of the flip chip assembly process; and wedge bonders to connect semiconductor chips for the power packages, power hybrids, and automotive modules.