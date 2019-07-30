Analysts See $0.61 EPS for Hologic, Inc. (HOLX); Sei Investments Company Lowered Its Visteon (VC) Holding

Analysts expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report $0.61 EPS on July, 31 after the close.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.17% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. HOLX’s profit would be $163.51M giving it 20.65 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, Hologic, Inc.’s analysts see 5.17% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $50.38. About 1.87 million shares traded or 15.24% up from the average. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 17.21% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 02/05/2018 – Hologic: Reiterating Adj EPS Guidance for Year; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 27/03/2018 – Hologic Says FDA Approves New Innovations on Its 3Dimensions Mammography System; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with; 02/05/2018 – Hologic: Lowering 2018 Rev Guidance Due Primarily to Reset of Near-Term Sales Expectations for Cynosure; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss $681.4M; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW

Sei Investments Company decreased Visteon Corp (VC) stake by 41.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sei Investments Company sold 39,450 shares as Visteon Corp (VC)’s stock declined 29.40%. The Sei Investments Company holds 56,097 shares with $3.78 million value, down from 95,547 last quarter. Visteon Corp now has $1.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $68.4. About 785,444 shares traded or 20.81% up from the average. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 57.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform

Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.50 billion. It operates through four divisions: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It currently has negative earnings. The Diagnostics segment provides Aptima family of assays, target capture/nucleic acid extraction technology, transcription-mediated amplification technology, hybridization protection and dual kinetic assays, Procleix family of assays for blood screening, instrumentation, Invader chemistry platform, ThinPrep system, and rapid fetal fibronectin test.

More notable recent Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Breast Health Growth Aid Hologic (HOLX) in Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Hologic (HOLX) – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “HOLX vs. TCMD: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Minerva prevails in Hologic appeal of patent ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “New Equities that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Monday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold Hologic, Inc. shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Com invested in 0.05% or 1.94M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 1.28M shares. Greenleaf has 0% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Nomura Asset Company Ltd owns 51,385 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt stated it has 198,348 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P accumulated 0.04% or 2.14 million shares. 24,260 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Contravisory Inv Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 7,701 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.26% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability owns 9,672 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Natixis Advsrs L P invested in 0.07% or 159,991 shares. At National Bank invested in 42,406 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc reported 118 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amp Capital, a Australia-based fund reported 78,822 shares. 16,995 were accumulated by Blair William & Il.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Financial Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 278,001 shares. Amica Retiree Trust has invested 0.14% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 49,150 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 24 shares in its portfolio. Us Bank De holds 0% or 663 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 197,892 shares. Dupont, a Delaware-based fund reported 2,300 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 50 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 49,927 shares. 18,804 are held by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Glenmede Tru Na reported 1,565 shares. Dimensional Fund LP stated it has 0.02% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 10,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jane Street Lc invested in 10,015 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Visteon Corp had 16 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $75 target in Monday, April 1 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of VC in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) earned “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, April 26. Longbow maintained Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) rating on Monday, March 4. Longbow has “Buy” rating and $110 target. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell”. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $8100 target in Friday, July 26 report. Longbow maintained the shares of VC in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The stock of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, February 22.

More notable recent Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) news were published by: Pehub.com which released: “VC-backed Phreesia starts trading on the NYSE – PE Hub” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “VCs smoke last year’s record for cannabis funding – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sony assembling $185M in VC funds for investment – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VC Deals: Comcast, Mary Meeker Back Hippo Insurance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VC Deals: IAC Taking $250M Car-Share Stake – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Sei Investments Company increased Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) stake by 107,865 shares to 215,179 valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) stake by 96,797 shares and now owns 184,785 shares. Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) was raised too.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $302,860 activity. 2,000 Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) shares with value of $107,840 were bought by Wilson Harry James. 4,000 shares were bought by MANZO ROBERT, worth $195,020.