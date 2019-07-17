Analysts See $0.61 EPS for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI); Oil States International (OIS) SI Increased By 6.11%

Analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to report $0.61 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 17.31% from last quarter’s $0.52 EPS. GBCI’s profit would be $52.85M giving it 16.02 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, Glacier Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 5.17% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.09. About 146,151 shares traded. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has risen 7.42% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.99% the S&P500. Some Historical GBCI News: 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Declares Dividend of 23c; 20/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 29/03/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 23C FROM 21C, EST. 27C; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET INTEREST INCOME $95.3 MLN VS $80.3 MLN; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP 1Q EPS 48C; 12/03/2018 Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp 1Q Net $38.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Glacier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBCI); 15/05/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Oil States International Inc (NYSE:OIS) had an increase of 6.11% in short interest. OIS’s SI was 4.73 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.11% from 4.46M shares previously. With 698,200 avg volume, 7 days are for Oil States International Inc (NYSE:OIS)’s short sellers to cover OIS’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 971,319 shares traded or 63.87% up from the average. Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has declined 48.22% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.65% the S&P500. Some Historical OIS News: 10/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: Oil States Energy Services Job Fair; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 26/03/2018 – Oil States Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Business Advisories: Breaking IP News: US Supreme Court Issues Landmark Decisions in Oil States and SAS; 06/03/2018 Oil States Trading Activity Jumps to More Than Six Times Average; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $28; 25/04/2018 – Oil States 1Q Rev $253.6M; 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N – QTRLY REVENUE $253.6 MLN VS $151.5 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Oil States 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 24/04/2018 – Statement From John Thorne – General Counsel High Technology lnventors Alliance In Response To Supreme Court Decision Oil States Energy Services, LLC vs. Greene’s Energy Group, LLC, et al

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.39 billion. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 17.24 P/E ratio. The firm also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold Glacier Bancorp, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 62.54 million shares or 2.04% less from 63.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.06% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) or 130,387 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Communication has 3,767 shares. Synovus Financial invested in 161 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Natixis Advisors Lp reported 0.01% stake. Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Moody Financial Bank Tru Division accumulated 0% or 39 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board owns 77,708 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Company reported 20,798 shares stake. Kbc Grp Inc Nv owns 29,431 shares. Amer Research And Mngmt Com stated it has 2.3% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Hillsdale Invest reported 13,700 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,693 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Comerica Bank reported 0.03% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold Oil States International, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 104.76 million shares or 63.07% more from 64.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Dimensional Fund L P reported 4.97M shares. 486,153 were accumulated by Principal Finance Grp Inc. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS). 283,288 are owned by Eagle Asset. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.01% or 41,077 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 22,600 shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas holds 356,482 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc invested in 0% or 174 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company accumulated 494,160 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 179,106 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.01% or 73,331 shares. Ellington Management Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability Co holds 12,800 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 30,534 shares.

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty services and products to oil and natural gas related companies worldwide. The company has market cap of $888.48 million. It operates through two divisions, Offshore Products and Well Site Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Offshore Products segment engages in the design, manufacture, fabricate, inspect, assemble, repair, test, and market of OEM equipment for mooring, pipeline, production and drilling risers, and subsea applications along with equipment for offshore vessel and rig construction.