Analysts See $0.61 EPS for Equity Bancshares, Inc. (EQBK); Point72 Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Quotient LTD (QTNT) Position

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased Quotient Ltd (QTNT) stake by 16.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Point72 Asset Management Lp acquired 34,083 shares as Quotient Ltd (QTNT)’s stock rose 32.00%. The Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 236,513 shares with $2.21M value, up from 202,430 last quarter. Quotient Ltd now has $553.68M valuation. It closed at $8.36 lastly. It is up 40.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Ex; 10/04/2018 – Quotient lnaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Com; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Executive Officer; 04/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Indirect Measurement of Respiratory Quotient in Non-cardiac Major Surgery as a Predictor of; 09/05/2018 – POWER QUOTIENT, GLORY SCIENCE, FOXLINK COMBINE UNDER NEW CO; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chmn and CEO; Franz Walt Named as Interim CEO; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Appoints Franz Walt as CEO

Analysts expect Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) to report $0.61 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 10.29% from last quarter’s $0.68 EPS. EQBK’s profit would be $9.49 million giving it 11.57 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, Equity Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see -1.61% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28.24. About 57,948 shares traded. Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) has declined 34.28% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.28% the S&P500. Some Historical EQBK News: 17/05/2018 Kenya’s Equity Bank Sees Loan Growth of 15% If Rate-Cap Scrapped

Investors sentiment increased to 2.55 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.50, from 2.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold QTNT shares while 11 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 45.71 million shares or 50.13% more from 30.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). California Employees Retirement Systems holds 11,483 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). M&T Bancorporation Corp reported 27,886 shares. Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Trexquant Investment L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 13,206 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 18,400 shares. Park West Asset Management Limited Co stated it has 1.04 million shares. Vanguard Gp owns 27,373 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) has 0% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Artisan Partnership has 0.01% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 751,480 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 236,513 shares. Broadfin holds 1.3% or 639,756 shares. Highbridge Management Lc has 1.98 million shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Perceptive Advsr Ltd Company has 2.31% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 10.79M shares.

More notable recent Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “50 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Quotient Limited’s (NASDAQ:QTNT) Earnings Grow In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Quotient (QTNT) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX) stake by 10,143 shares to 1,300 valued at $41,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) stake by 49,259 shares and now owns 7,059 shares. Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) was reduced too.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $27,405 activity. 3,150 Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) shares with value of $27,405 were bought by Hallsworth Frederick.