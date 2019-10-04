Analysts See $0.61 EPS for Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH); Capitala Finance (CPTA)’s Sentiment Is 1.6

Analysts expect Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) to report $0.61 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 15.28% from last quarter’s $0.72 EPS. DLPH’s profit would be $53.13 million giving it 5.08 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, Delphi Technologies PLC’s analysts see 5.17% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.4. About 1.25 million shares traded. Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) has declined 58.52% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DLPH News: 14/05/2018 – Ruffer Adds Delphi Technologies, Exits Lamb Weston: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Delphi Technologies Sees FY Rev $5B-$5.2B; 09/05/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY REV. $5.0B TO $5.2B, EST. $5.08B; 27/04/2018 – Dir Nair Disposes 72 Of Delphi Technologies PLC; 09/05/2018 – Delphi Technologies 1Q EPS $1.10; 27/04/2018 – Dir Leube Disposes 72 Of Delphi Technologies PLC; 09/05/2018 – Delphi Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 09/05/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.15; 09/05/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $280 MLN – $300 MLN; 09/05/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC DLPH.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $4.65 TO $4.95

Capitala Finance Corp (CPTA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.6 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.18, from 1.78 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 16 investment professionals increased or started new positions, while 10 cut down and sold equity positions in Capitala Finance Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 2.30 million shares, up from 2.23 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Capitala Finance Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 7 Increased: 7 New Position: 9.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. It has a 5.05 P/E ratio. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

Among 3 analysts covering Delphi Automotive (NYSE:DLPH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Delphi Automotive has $2400 highest and $1900 lowest target. $21.33’s average target is 72.02% above currents $12.4 stock price. Delphi Automotive had 9 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, September 12 report. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.10, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 2 investors sold Delphi Technologies PLC shares while 3 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 123,442 shares or 85.53% less from 853,148 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 34,526 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Huntington Bancorp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH). Gemmer Asset Management Llc holds 269 shares. The Norway-based Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 47,636 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Kemper Corp holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Capitala Finance Corp. for 228,737 shares. Regent Investment Management Llc owns 63,225 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.18% invested in the company for 232,310 shares. The North Carolina-based Carroll Financial Associates Inc. has invested 0.12% in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital, a Missouri-based fund reported 10,000 shares.

The stock increased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.18. About 77,346 shares traded. Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CPTA News: 25/04/2018 – CAPITALA GROUP REPORTS $1.0B OF NEW PERMANENT CAPITAL; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 Billion of New Permanent Capital for New Senior Debt Focus; 03/05/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Raises $1.0B of New Permanent Cap for New Venture, Capitala Specialty Lending Corp; 02/04/2018 Capitala Finance Corp. Announces Distributions; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 B of New Permanent Cap for New Senior Debt Focus; 07/05/2018 – CAPITALA FINANCE CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE OF $13.66 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $13.91 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The company has market cap of $131.95 million. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries. It currently has negative earnings. It typically considers investments in the United States.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $23,622 activity.