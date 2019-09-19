Analysts See $0.61 EPS for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB); E.W. Scripps Company (the) – Class A (SSP) Shorts Raised By 26.38%

Analysts expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to report $0.61 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.17% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. COLB’s profit would be $44.49 million giving it 15.18 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.71 EPS previously, Columbia Banking System, Inc.’s analysts see -14.08% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $37.05. About 243,202 shares traded. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 6.54% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 04/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Promotes Brock Lakely To Chief Accounting Officer; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net $40M; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Raises Quarter Dividend to 26c; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Total Assets at March 31 Were $12.53 Billion; 23/03/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Banking System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLB); 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC COLB.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 18 PCT; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Greg Sigrist Chief Financial Officer

E.W. Scripps Company (the) – Class A (NASDAQ:SSP) had an increase of 26.38% in short interest. SSP’s SI was 1.63M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 26.38% from 1.29M shares previously. With 417,600 avg volume, 4 days are for E.W. Scripps Company (the) – Class A (NASDAQ:SSP)’s short sellers to cover SSP’s short positions. The SI to E.W. Scripps Company (the) – Class A’s float is 3.01%. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 317,451 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) has risen 20.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 09/05/2018 – Bounce’s Saints & Sinners Finishes #1 in All of Television Ahead of CBS, FOX and NBC and All Cable Networks Sunday Night Among African-Americans 25-54; 22/05/2018 – EW Scripps: Will Continue to Trade Under the Ticker Symbol SSP; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps: GAMCO Has Put Forth Margin Targets That Are Vague and Baseless; 13/04/2018 – Gamco Says It Seeks to Have Brown, Cole, Sadusky Elected to E.W. Scripps Board ‘to Help Management Increase Intrinsic Value’; 27/03/2018 – All-New Season Three Episodes of Saints & Sinners And Binge-Worthy Seasons One & Two Plus Gang Related, Reasonable Doubt, Facin; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q Rev $254.2M; 24/05/2018 – SCRIPPS RENEWS ABC AFFILIATION PACTS IN ALL 15 MARKETS; 22/03/2018 – E.W. SCRIPPS CEO COMMENTS ON HOLDER BOARD NOMINATIONS IN MEMO; 18/04/2018 – Discovery CEO Zaslav Says Buying Scripps Creates a Moat (Video); 30/04/2018 – E.W. Scripps: ISS Recommends Scripps Hldrs Vote for Company’s Board Nominees

The E. W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise with a portfolio of television, radio, and digital media brands. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. It operates through Television, Radio, Digital, and Syndication and Other divisions. It has a 33.33 P/E ratio. The Television segment operates broadcast television stations, which produces news, information, and entertainment content.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold The E.W. Scripps Company shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.16 million shares or 1.47% more from 53.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Litespeed Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 483,000 shares. Tci Wealth Inc holds 6,001 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 11,946 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc. Kbc Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 45,291 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 4,392 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 724,018 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al has 0.73% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 6.33 million shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Bancshares Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 27,650 shares. Alphaone Investment Services Limited Liability has 15,404 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 85,148 shares. Campbell Company Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 84,240 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.06% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.01% or 8.33 million shares.

Since July 1, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $18,722 activity. Lawson David C bought 173 shares worth $5,633. BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO bought 259 shares worth $8,433. 143 shares valued at $4,656 were bought by Stein Clint on Monday, July 1.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. The company has market cap of $2.70 billion. It offers personal banking services and products, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home equity loans and lines of credit, home mortgages for purchases and refinances, personal loans, and other consumer loans; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. It has a 14.42 P/E ratio. The firm also provides business banking services and products, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration financing, commercial real estate loan products for construction and development or permanent financing; and agricultural lending, municipal lending, merchant card, remote deposit capture, small business, and treasury management services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold Columbia Banking System, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 1.42% less from 64.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) for 530,773 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 5,812 shares. 26,932 are owned by Anchor Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Legal General Plc has 199,069 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.01% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Raymond James And Associates owns 104,727 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Republic Invest Mngmt Incorporated reported 21,196 shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De has 346,416 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Liability Company owns 1,947 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Llc has 54,501 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett & stated it has 138,202 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 57,479 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 23,301 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Parkside Savings Bank & Trust owns 835 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wedge Capital Management L L P Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 180,316 shares.