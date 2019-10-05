Analysts See $0.61 EPS for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS); Verizon Communications (VZ) Has 1.26 Sentiment

Analysts expect Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) to report $0.61 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 4.69% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. CNS’s profit would be $29.00M giving it 22.02 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, Cohen & Steers, Inc.’s analysts see -1.61% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.49% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 104,428 shares traded. Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) has risen 34.28% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CNS News: 14/05/2018 – Cohen & Steers Capital Incorporated Buys 1.7% of Vereit; 28/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions for April, May and June 2018; 09/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – COHEN & STEERS REPORTS PRELIMINARY AUM $58.5B AS OF APRIL 30; 16/05/2018 – Cohen & Steers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – COHEN & STEERS – FALL IN PRELIMINARY AUM AS OF FEB 28 WAS DUE TO MARKET DEPRECIATION OF $3.0 BLN, DISTRIBUTIONS OF $280 MLN, NET OUTFLOWS OF $273 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(; 05/03/2018 Cohen & Steers Funds Win Performance Awards From Lipper; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cohen & Steers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNS); 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (RFI) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 788 funds increased or started new holdings, while 625 cut down and sold their positions in Verizon Communications Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 2.61 billion shares, down from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Verizon Communications Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 136 to 106 for a decrease of 30. Sold All: 50 Reduced: 575 Increased: 669 New Position: 119.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $2.56 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It has a 21.4 P/E ratio. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold Cohen & Steers, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 21.01 million shares or 3.85% more from 20.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 521,452 shares. Jefferies Gp Inc Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) for 4,837 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 5,624 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Co has 13,767 shares. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet L P has invested 0.01% in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 18,373 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt holds 0.03% or 32,027 shares. Teton Advisors invested in 100,000 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Invesco stated it has 30,210 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 2,879 shares or 0% of the stock. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company reported 0.3% in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). 3,928 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) for 3,000 shares. Fdx Advsrs holds 5,233 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% or 14,691 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.12 billion for 12.08 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information, and entertainment services and products to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company has market cap of $247.31 billion. The Company’s Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various smart and basic phones, notebook computers, and tablets; and multimedia access, business-focused, location-based, global data, home phone handsets, and high-speed Internet services, as well as network access and value added services to support wireless connections for the Internet of Things . It has a 15.64 P/E ratio. This segment also provides IoT services that support devices used in fleet management and telematics, energy, agricultural technology, and smart community markets; and wireless devices, such as smartphones and basic phones, tablets, and other Internet access devices.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc holds 8.94% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. for 1.26 million shares. American Investment Services Inc. owns 432,581 shares or 7.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 10 has 7.71% invested in the company for 622,269 shares. The Ohio-based Cincinnati Indemnity Co has invested 6.31% in the stock. Clark Estates Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 668,038 shares.