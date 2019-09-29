Analysts See $0.61 EPS for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS); Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Cairn Energy PLC has GBX 272 highest and GBX 194 lowest target. GBX 236.50’s average target is 25.86% above currents GBX 187.9 stock price. Cairn Energy PLC had 16 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, September 13. The stock of Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) earned “Equal Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 6. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Performer” on Thursday, July 18. The company was maintained on Friday, September 13 by JP Morgan. On Friday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Performer”. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. See Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) latest ratings:

13/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 245.00 New Target: GBX 270.00 Maintain

13/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 268.00 New Target: GBX 272.00 Maintain

12/09/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 195.00 Maintain

11/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 280.00 Maintain

10/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 280.00 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 202.00 New Target: GBX 194.00 Maintain

16/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 185.00 New Target: GBX 195.00 Maintain

16/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 245.00 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

Analysts expect Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) to report $0.61 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 4.69% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. CNS’s profit would be $28.82M giving it 22.55 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, Cohen & Steers, Inc.’s analysts see -1.61% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $55.01. About 210,760 shares traded or 38.11% up from the average. Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) has risen 34.28% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CNS News: 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (UTF) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a); 28/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions for April, May and June 2018; 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a); 18/04/2018 – COHEN & STEERS INC – QTRLY REVENUE $94.5 MLN VS $89.7 MLN; 08/03/2018 – COHEN & STEERS – FALL IN PRELIMINARY AUM AS OF FEB 28 WAS DUE TO MARKET DEPRECIATION OF $3.0 BLN, DISTRIBUTIONS OF $280 MLN, NET OUTFLOWS OF $273 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – COHEN & STEERS’ GLOBAL REAL ESTATE FUNDS TO MERGE; 18/04/2018 – COHEN & STEERS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.62; 21/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers’ Global Real Estate Funds to Merge; 16/05/2018 – Cohen & Steers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold Cohen & Steers, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 21.01 million shares or 3.85% more from 20.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.32% or 811,421 shares. Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Pnc Financial Services owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.03% in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Co Savings Bank stated it has 10,945 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies has 13,913 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gabelli & Advisers stated it has 9,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 11,155 shares stake. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). The New York-based Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Us Bank De reported 634 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank owns 4,102 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Eagle Asset holds 232,681 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Aristotle Boston Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Huntington Bancshares holds 0% or 426 shares in its portfolio.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $2.60 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It has a 21.91 P/E ratio. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

More notable recent Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cohen & Steers reports August AUM – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc. and Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc. Declare Distributions for October and November 2019 – PRNewswire” published on September 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Daniel P. Charles Joins Cohen & Steers as Head of Global Distribution – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (RFI) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a) – GuruFocus.com” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund to Close to New Investors – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More recent Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Has A Fair Chunk Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “How Much Of Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cairn Energy PLC’s (LON:CNE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company has market cap of 1.11 billion GBP. It primarily holds interests in Senegal, the United Kingdom, Norway, Malta, Morocco, and the Republic of Ireland. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also holds interests in two licenses covering an area of 1,100 km located in the Sureste basin, Gulf of Mexico.