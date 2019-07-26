Analysts See $-0.61 EPS for Cellectis S.A. (CLLS); Cqs Cayman LP Has Decreased By $1.19 Million Its Illumina (ILMN) Holding

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased Illumina Inc (ILMN) stake by 31.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 3,824 shares as Illumina Inc (ILMN)’s stock rose 4.45%. The Cqs Cayman Lp holds 8,407 shares with $2.61 million value, down from 12,231 last quarter. Illumina Inc now has $43.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $298.35. About 378,062 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 30/03/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Illumina, Inc. – ILMN; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc

Analysts expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to report $-0.61 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.44 EPS change or 258.82% from last quarter’s $-0.17 EPS. After having $-0.36 EPS previously, Cellectis S.A.’s analysts see 69.44% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $15.29. About 23,775 shares traded. Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) has declined 32.66% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CLLS News: 01/05/2018 – Harvard’s Wyss Institute Partners with Cellectis to Recode the Human Genome; 04/04/2018 – Cellectis Announces Pricing of Follow-On Offering; 10/04/2018 – CELLECTIS REPORTS CLOSING OF FOLLOW-ON OFFERING; 13/03/2018 – Cellectis: Elsy Boglioli Named as Successor to COO Pos; 08/03/2018 Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European; 05/04/2018 – Cellectis Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – CELLECTIS SA QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.39; 02/05/2018 – CELLECTIS FILES IND FOR UCART22 IN ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA; 13/03/2018 – Cellectis: Mathieu Simon to Retire as Cellectis’ Oper Chief; 27/03/2018 – Cellectis Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company has market cap of $654.90 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Therapeutics and Plants. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia and CLL.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt owns 2,700 shares. Howland Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.08% or 3,097 shares. Agf reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.06% or 15,350 shares. Page Arthur B has invested 1.24% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 4,092 were reported by Mufg Americas. 10,058 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 10,163 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab owns 605,173 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Communications holds 800 shares. 27,494 were accumulated by Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Aristeia Capital Lc invested in 0.2% or 11,600 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) has 0.05% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 1,589 shares. Cap Glob Investors stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Cqs Cayman Lp increased Hubspot Inc (Prn) stake by 18.50 million shares to 48.50M valued at $87.92 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Avaya Hldgs Corp stake by 176,833 shares and now owns 537,004 shares. Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) was raised too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.41 million activity. 3,300 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares with value of $969,078 were sold by FLATLEY JAY T. Dadswell Charles also sold $34,734 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on Friday, February 1. 1,000 shares valued at $280,110 were sold by EPSTEIN ROBERT S on Friday, February 1. Shares for $848,854 were sold by deSouza Francis A.

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 2.10% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $205.80M for 53.28 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

