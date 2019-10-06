Analysts See $0.61 EPS for BancorpSouth Bank (BXS); Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Simon Property Group has $19800 highest and $15700 lowest target. $169.75’s average target is 14.70% above currents $148 stock price. Simon Property Group had 10 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) rating on Friday, August 23. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $16000 target. The stock of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 3. The stock of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 23. See Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) latest ratings:

01/10/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

23/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $187.0000 New Target: $170.0000 Downgrade

03/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $170.0000 New Target: $157.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold Old Target: $185.0000 New Target: $160.0000 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $192.0000 185.0000

20/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $180.0000 170.0000

11/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank New Target: $191.0000 188.0000

03/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $198.0000 193.0000

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Analysts expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to report $0.61 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 8.93% from last quarter’s $0.56 EPS. BXS’s profit would be $61.42M giving it 11.90 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.61 EPS previously, BancorpSouth Bank’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $29.03. About 299,975 shares traded. BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) has declined 9.29% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BXS News: 18/04/2018 – BANCORPSOUTH- UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, JOHN GREEN WILL BE THE HOUSTON DIVISION PRESIDENT; 24/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Short-Interest Ratio Rises 117% to 8 Days; 18/04/2018 – BANCORPSOUTH BANK BXS.N – MERGER HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 18/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank To Acquire lcon Capital Corporation In Houston, Texas; 18/04/2018 – BANCORPSOUTH BANK TO BUY ICON CAPITAL IN HOUSTON, TX; 03/05/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Proposed Settlement in the BancorpSouth Securities Litigation; 04/05/2018 – BANCORPSOUTH BANK BXS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 18/04/2018 – BANCORPSOUTH- UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, MARK REILEY WILL SERVE AS BANCORPSOUTH BANK’S HOUSTON AREA CHAIRMAN; 18/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank: 1Q Net Interest Rev $138.1M Up 20.5%; 08/03/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

More notable recent BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “BXS Insurance Named to National Best Places to Work in Insurance List – PRNewswire” on October 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BancorpSouth rises 2.5% after SunTrust makes bullish call – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “BancorpSouth Bank to Acquire Texas First Bancshares, Inc. – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “BancorpSouth Contributes $100,000 to Oseola McCarty Youth Development Center – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BancorpSouth Contributes $100,000 to Methodist Children’s Homes of Mississippi – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

BancorpSouth, Inc. operates as a financial holding firm for BancorpSouth Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company has market cap of $2.92 billion. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. It has a 13.32 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Realty Income vs. Simon Property Group – The Motley Fool” on October 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Near a 3-Year Low, Is Simon Property Group a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Forever 21 joins the mall graveyard – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Simon Property prices $3.5B notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The “Retail Apocalypse” May Last 2 More Years – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold Simon Property Group, Inc. shares while 222 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 284.91 million shares or 0.35% less from 285.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Savings Bank Usa accumulated 0.05% or 2,274 shares. Oxbow Advisors Lc stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Tudor Et Al invested in 76,522 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Management reported 1,286 shares. Marietta Invest Prns Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.75% or 14,314 shares. American Assets Lc accumulated 40,100 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter holds 0% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 14,814 shares. Cardinal Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested in 92,845 shares or 1.48% of the stock. Amalgamated Bancorporation accumulated 0.15% or 41,162 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Co owns 232,163 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). 705,403 were accumulated by Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. Cetera has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). 2.04M are held by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Capital Investment Llc reported 0.34% stake.

Simon Property Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $46.10 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets across the globe. It has a 19.78 P/E ratio. It engages in investment, ownership, management, and development of properties.

The stock increased 0.34% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $148. About 1.99M shares traded or 26.87% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 27/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Lp CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 22/04/2018 – DJ Simon Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPG); 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE