Analysts See $0.61 EPS for Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA); SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SunOpta had 8 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Lake Street on Wednesday, February 27. BMO Capital Markets maintained SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. See SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) latest ratings:

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

03/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $6 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Lake Street Rating: Buy New Target: $5 Maintain

Since February 28, 2019, it had 17 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.02 million activity. Duchscher Robert bought $71,411 worth of stock or 23,881 shares. The insider Gratzek James bought 40,000 shares worth $104,000. Shares for $26,999 were bought by Gough Jeffrey on Thursday, February 28. 243,689 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) shares with value of $662,225 were bought by Miketa George. $199,000 worth of stock was bought by Ennen Joseph on Thursday, May 30. Detlefsen Michael bought $17,878 worth of stock. On Thursday, February 28 the insider Hollis Richard Dean bought $267,750.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold SunOpta Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 3.64% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 500 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Aperio Grp Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 277,280 shares. 227,893 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Gp. Art Advsr Ltd stated it has 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Overbrook Management Corporation invested 0.8% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Utd Services Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 620,540 shares. Fmr Limited Liability invested in 0% or 3.64 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 2,000 shares. New Jersey-based Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL). Toronto Dominion Financial Bank invested in 162 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancshares Of America De holds 0% in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) or 425 shares. Nomura Hldgs Incorporated owns 0% invested in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) for 139,737 shares.

SunOpta Inc. sources non-genetically modified and organic ingredients; and makes and sells food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and Ethiopia. The company has market cap of $237.88 million. The Company’s Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain animal feed, and pet food products. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also provides processing and contract manufacturing services, including seed and grain conditioning services for soy, corn, and sunflower; grain milling for corn, with various granulations and batch sizing; coffee and sesame seed processing; and dry and oil roasting and packaging, as well as offers specialty organic functional ingredients, and liquid and dried format seed, grain, and cocoa based ingredients.

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding firm which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. The firm was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. It has a 6.91 P/E ratio.

