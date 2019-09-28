Analysts See $0.60 EPS for Vale S.A. (VALE); UCORE RARE METALS COMMON SHARES CA (UURAF) Shorts Increased By 871.43%

Analysts expect Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report $0.60 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 53.85% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. VALE’s profit would be $3.08 billion giving it 4.76 P/E if the $0.60 EPS is correct. After having $0.22 EPS previously, Vale S.A.’s analysts see 172.73% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 13.11M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 19/03/2018 – Vale set to shake up dividend policy; 26/04/2018 – VALE EXEC SAYS COMPANY WILL NOT FLOOD THE MARKET WITH ORE FROM CARAJAS; 13/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Bradesco eyes closing up to 200 branches this year -CEO; 29/03/2018 – VALE TO LINK DIVIDEND TO EBITDA, CAPEX; PAYMENTS TWICE A YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Prosecutors, Samarco to ask more time for disaster’s compensation plan; 03/04/2018 – VALE TO REPORT 1Q OUTPUT REPORT ON APRIL 25 AFT MKT; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES VALE CANADA LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – VALE SEES $4B IN DIVIDENDS AND 5.5% YIELD IN 2018: CEO; 26/04/2018 – VALE CFO SAYS CO SHORTENING LIABILITY MATURITIES TO CUT COSTS; 03/04/2018 – PETROS SEEN KEEPING GOOD AMOUNT OF SHRS IN VALE AFTER SALE: CEO

UCORE RARE METALS INC COMMON SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:UURAF) had an increase of 871.43% in short interest. UURAF’s SI was 20,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 871.43% from 2,100 shares previously. With 359,600 avg volume, 0 days are for UCORE RARE METALS INC COMMON SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:UURAF)’s short sellers to cover UURAF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.0034 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0946. About 432,946 shares traded or 128.27% up from the average. Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering VALE (NYSE:VALE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. VALE has $1700 highest and $15.5000 lowest target. $16.25’s average target is 42.17% above currents $11.43 stock price. VALE had 9 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, September 9 report. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 24 by Bank of America.

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of iron ore and iron ore pallets for steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company has market cap of $58.62 billion. The Company’s Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous services and products, as well as engages in the provision of railroad, port, and terminal logistics services. It has a 17.64 P/E ratio. The company's Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provision of logistic services.

