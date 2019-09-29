Analysts See $0.60 EPS for Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR); First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Has 1.43 Sentiment

Analysts expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to report $0.60 EPS on October, 9.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 13.04% from last quarter’s $0.69 EPS. SAR’s profit would be $5.23M giving it 10.25 P/E if the $0.60 EPS is correct. After having $0.60 EPS previously, Saratoga Investment Corp.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.6. About 39,433 shares traded. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 4.22% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 28/03/2018 – NYSERDA: Albany and Saratoga Counties Announce Multi-Million Dollar Infrastructure Partnership; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Raises Dividend to 51c Vs. 50c; 07/03/2018 SARATOGA HOSPITAL PARTNERS W/ PHILIPS; 11/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: National Park Week at Saratoga; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Saratoga Springs, UT’s 2018 Sewer Rev Bnds ‘A+’; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP – FOR QTR ENDED FEB 28, AUM WAS $342.7 MLN VS $338.8 MLN FOR QTR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2017; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.51 Per Share; 07/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION OF PHILIPS INTELLIVUE GUARDIAN INTO GENERAL CARE UNITS OF SARATOGA HOSPITAL; 15/05/2018 – FirstLight’s Services Enhance Connectivity for Saratoga Springs School District

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 43 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 30 reduced and sold their positions in First Foundation Inc.. The investment professionals in our database reported: 23.16 million shares, down from 23.79 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding First Foundation Inc. in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 19 Increased: 32 New Position: 11.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development firm specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. The company has market cap of $214.34 million. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. It has a 8.17 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Analysts await First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 12.12% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.33 per share. FFWM’s profit will be $16.52 million for 10.31 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by First Foundation Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.14% EPS growth.

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personalized financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $681.16 million. It operates in two divisions, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. It has a 13 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

