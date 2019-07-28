Analysts See $0.60 EPS for MYR Group Inc. (MYRG); KECK SENG INVESTMENTS ORDINARY SHARES (KCKSF) Shorts Lowered By 63.18%

KECK SENG INVESTMENTS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KCKSF) had a decrease of 63.18% in short interest. KCKSF’s SI was 19,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 63.18% from 51,600 shares previously. With 15,500 avg volume, 1 days are for KECK SENG INVESTMENTS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KCKSF)’s short sellers to cover KCKSF’s short positions. It closed at $0.59 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to report $0.60 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 46.34% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. MYRG’s profit would be $9.97 million giving it 15.50 P/E if the $0.60 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, MYR Group Inc.’s analysts see 36.36% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. About 27,417 shares traded. MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) has declined 15.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MYRG News: 07/03/2018 – MYR GROUP 4Q CONTRACT REV. $373.5M, EST. $373.2M; 02/04/2018 – MYR Group: William A. Koertner Resigned as Chairman of the Board of Directors on April 1; 02/05/2018 – MYR GROUP 1Q CONTRACT REV. $345.6M, EST. $318.4M; 07/03/2018 – MYR GROUP INC – QTRLY BACKLOG AT $679.1 MLN; 02/04/2018 – MYR Group: Koertner to Remain a Director of the Company; 02/05/2018 – MYR Group 1Q Rev $345.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ MYR Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MYRG); 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP – KOERTNER WILL REMAIN A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP INC SAYS BOARD APPOINTED KENNETH HARTWICK AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – MYR Group: Kenneth M. Hartwick Becomes Chairman of the Board

Keck Seng Investments Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the hotel and club operations, and property investment and development activities. The company has market cap of $202.54 million. The firm also provides management services. It has a 7.97 P/E ratio. It operates through three divisions: Hotel, Property, and Investment and Corporate.

Another recent and important Keck Seng Investments (OTCMKTS:Hong Kong Limited) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “IPO Update: BioVie Readies IPO Plan – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019.

MYR Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $617.73 million. It operates through two divisions, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. It has a 18.89 P/E ratio. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to clients in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries.

Among 2 analysts covering MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MYR Group had 4 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, March 7. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by FBR Capital.

