Analysts See $0.60 EPS for Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC); ORMET (ORMTQ) Sellers Increased By 145.45% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to report $0.60 EPS on July, 22.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.56 EPS. BMRC’s profit would be $8.25M giving it 17.55 P/E if the $0.60 EPS is correct. After having $0.54 EPS previously, Bank of Marin Bancorp’s analysts see 11.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $42.11. About 13,940 shares traded. Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) has risen 10.13% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRC News: 07/05/2018 – Bank of Marin Presenting at Conference May 9; 04/04/2018 Bank of Marin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Marin Bancorp 1Q EPS 91c; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF MARIN BANCORP BMRC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 08/05/2018 – Bank of Marin Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Marin Bancorp Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 29c; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF MARIN BANCORP BMRC.O : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES PRICE TO $78 FROM $72 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Marin Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMRC)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 8.86, from 10.63 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold Bank of Marin Bancorp shares while 19 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 50.04% less from 11.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Lc has invested 0.03% in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC). Commercial Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 30,395 shares. Sei Investments invested in 0% or 401 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 280 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 4,002 shares. 19,924 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Credit Suisse Ag holds 8,746 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) for 4,165 shares. Anchor Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 39,062 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0% invested in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC). Jpmorgan Chase & Communication reported 10,119 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 475,174 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank owns 280 shares. Millennium Management Limited Co reported 128,933 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc owns 224,076 shares.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, and individuals in California. The company has market cap of $578.95 million. The firm accepts personal and business checking and savings accounts; time deposits, such as time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and certificate of deposit account registry service; and insured cash sweep accounts. It has a 17.47 P/E ratio. It also offers commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as construction financing and home equity lines of credit.

