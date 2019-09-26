Analysts See $0.60 EPS for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO); Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report $0.60 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 25.93% from last quarter’s $0.81 EPS. APO’s profit would be $241.67M giving it 16.82 P/E if the $0.60 EPS is correct. After having $0.56 EPS previously, Apollo Global Management, Inc.’s analysts see 7.14% EPS growth. It closed at $40.36 lastly. It is down 5.44% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 08/05/2018 – Icahn, Deason want bid of at least $40 per share for Xerox; 10/04/2018 – Joshua Franklin: #PrivateEquity firm Apollo seeks to raise more than $4B for 3rd natural resources fund; 25/05/2018 – APL APOLLO TUBES 4Q NET 445.1M RUPEES VS 499.1M; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC QTRLY ECONOMIC NET LOSS $0.30 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Hunter Group ASA: Hunter Group ASA Enters into definitive VLCC contract transfer agreements with Apollo Asset Ltd; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 12/03/2018 – APOLLO TO OFFER PFD SHRS; 29/05/2018 – KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS – KKR AND KAYNE, WITH HAYMAKER MANAGEMENT, APOLLO, AGREED TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TO A TAXABLE ENTITY; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LTD APLH.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 596.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 481.6 MLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares June 2018 Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share

Among 2 analysts covering Rayonier (NYSE:RYN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Rayonier has $3100 highest and $3000 lowest target. $30.50’s average target is 7.02% above currents $28.5 stock price. Rayonier had 6 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Friday, August 9 by Bank of America. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. See Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) latest ratings:

Among 3 analysts covering Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Apollo Global Management LLC has $4800 highest and $3300 lowest target. $42.75’s average target is 5.92% above currents $40.36 stock price. Apollo Global Management LLC had 7 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, September 12 by Wells Fargo. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4500 target in Friday, September 20 report.

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Apollo Global Management Announces Leadership Changes NYSE:APO – GlobeNewswire" on September 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Shutterfly, Inc. and Affiliates of Certain Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. Announce the Closing of the Previously Announced Transaction Amongst the Parties – Business Wire" published on September 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: "Apollo (APO) acquires controlling stake in AGROB Immobilien AG – StreetInsider.com" on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Apollo Global completes conversion to corporation – Seeking Alpha" published on September 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com's news article titled: "Apollo and Athene to Acquire PK AirFinance From GECAS – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold Apollo Global Management, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 135.80 million shares or 2.92% less from 139.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Planning invested in 22,544 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 0.04% or 4,380 shares. The Texas-based American National Registered Inv Advisor has invested 0.22% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Wells Fargo And Co Mn accumulated 0.01% or 1.01M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 590,209 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0.02% or 3.80M shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 0% or 16,344 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs accumulated 0.06% or 24,000 shares. 3,643 were reported by Boston Ptnrs. Advisory Serv Ltd accumulated 8,128 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Advsr L P has 0.02% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 150,000 shares. Wall Street Access Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 20,400 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 8,750 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Com owns 429,653 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $16.26 billion. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It has a 33.69 P/E ratio. It manages client focused portfolios.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $52,683 activity. The insider Wiltshire Andrew G. bought 2,000 shares worth $52,683.