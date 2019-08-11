Analysts See $0.59 EPS for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN); Rmb Capital Management Has Upped Middleby (MIDD) Stake By $414,180

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased Middleby Corp (MIDD) stake by 1.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rmb Capital Management Llc acquired 3,186 shares as Middleby Corp (MIDD)’s stock rose 1.91%. The Rmb Capital Management Llc holds 235,189 shares with $30.58 million value, up from 232,003 last quarter. Middleby Corp now has $5.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $112.39. About 415,516 shares traded or 0.89% up from the average. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 16/05/2018 – Watermill Group’s Acquisition of Cooper & Turner Announced as Winner of the 10th Annual International M&A Awards; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires JoeTap, Nitro Brew Coffee Systems; 26/03/2018 – Middleby Acquires Ve.Ma.C. Srl; 20/04/2018 – DJ Middleby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MIDD); 03/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires For Firex Srl; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Had 2017 Rev of About $315M; 18/05/2018 – The Middleby Corporation To Acquire Taylor Company; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Acquire Taylor for $1 Billio; 13/03/2018 Middleby Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to report $0.59 EPS on August, 20 after the close.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 29.76% from last quarter’s $0.84 EPS. URBN’s profit would be $57.80M giving it 8.94 P/E if the $0.59 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s analysts see 90.32% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.09% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $21.09. About 1.32 million shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS – BY BRAND, COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT NET SALES UP 15% AT FREE PEOPLE, 10% AT ANTHROPOLOGIE GROUP AND 8% AT URBAN OUTFITTERS IN QTR; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q EPS 1c; 06/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 64C; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT NET SALES INCREASED 10%; 02/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters’ CEO Pay Comparsion; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters earnings skate past expectations; 07/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $37; 05/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS SAYS MCCREIGHT CEO ANTHROPOLOGIE TO LEAVE CO; 05/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: PSMT, URBN, FE & more; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters’ Profits Halved Despite Moderate 2017 Sales Growth

More notable recent The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Middleby Corp (MIDD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NEWR, HUBS, MIDD – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Middleby (MIDD) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Up Y/Y on Sales – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Middleby (MIDD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased Neuberger Berman Mlp Income stake by 94,867 shares to 42,269 valued at $336,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 4,033 shares and now owns 30,304 shares. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Divi was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering The Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. The Middleby Corp had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, March 7. CL King upgraded The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) on Wednesday, April 3 to “Strong Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company has market cap of $2.07 billion. It operates through two divisions, Retail and Wholesale. It has a 7.92 P/E ratio. The firm retails women's and men's fashion apparel, intimates, footwear, beauty and accessories, home goods, activewear, and electronics for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and assortment, including women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, beauty, home furnishings, and various gifts and decorative items for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

More notable recent Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Urban Outfitters: Deep Dive Into Nuuly – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why is Urban Outfitters (URBN) Struggling on the Bourses? – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Urban Outfitters Stock Slipped Today – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Urban Outfitters (URBN) Down 3.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Urban Outfitters has $50 highest and $23 lowest target. $36’s average target is 70.70% above currents $21.09 stock price. Urban Outfitters had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Wedbush. The company was maintained on Friday, April 5 by Wedbush. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Perform” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by DA Davidson. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Loop Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Nomura. FBR Capital maintained Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating.

