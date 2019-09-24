Analysts See $0.59 EPS for The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX); Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF)

Among 2 analysts covering Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Raymond James Financial has $94 highest and $8600 lowest target. $90.67’s average target is 7.57% above currents $84.29 stock price. Raymond James Financial had 7 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, April 5. Citigroup maintained the shares of RJF in report on Thursday, September 19 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 15. See Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) latest ratings:

Analysts expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report $0.59 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 22.37% from last quarter’s $0.76 EPS. BX’s profit would be $705.11M giving it 22.58 P/E if the $0.59 EPS is correct. After having $0.57 EPS previously, The Blackstone Group Inc.’s analysts see 3.51% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $53.3. About 8.08M shares traded or 6.03% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 24/05/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL REPORTS BLACKSTONE-IVANHOE PLAN CLOSING; 12/03/2018 – Pure Industrial Real Est: ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust Unitholders Vote for the Plan of Arrangement With Blackstone; 04/05/2018 – SPAIN REGULATOR APPROVES BLACKSTONE HISPANIA BID; 21/03/2018 – Zentiva binding bids due 9 April with strategics in pole position; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE HIRES MICHAEL MCRAITH, FORMER DIRECTOR OF THE U.S. TREASURY’S FEDERAL INSURANCE OFFICE, AS MANAGING DIRECTOR IN BLACKSTONE INSURANCE SOLUTIONS; 12/04/2018 – Linde, Praxair chose bidders for antitrust sell-off; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY GRAMERCY’S BOARD OF TRUSTEES; 08/05/2018 – Sir John Hood to Join Blackstone’s Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – 10 POTENTIAL BUYERS EXECUTED CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENTS, GOT NON-PUBLIC INFORMATION, & ENGAGED IN NEGOTIATIONS

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.70 billion. The firm operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other divisions. It has a 11.95 P/E ratio. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold Raymond James Financial, Inc. shares while 140 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 92.55 million shares or 2.04% less from 94.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Llc holds 0.02% or 33,644 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.05% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Cibc World, a New York-based fund reported 21,959 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Pictet Asset Mngmt has 63,646 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.01% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 0.05% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 758,259 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 0.02% or 878,042 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 34,942 shares. Hillsdale Invest Management Inc has invested 0.05% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Massachusetts Fincl Ser Co Ma has 966,606 shares. Bessemer Group Inc holds 0.01% or 35,520 shares. 151,436 are owned by Burney Co. 5,532 were accumulated by Keybank Association Oh. Moreover, Bridgewater Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF).

The stock increased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $84.29. About 513,749 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. The Blackstone Group has $5600 highest and $4500 lowest target. $51.75’s average target is -2.91% below currents $53.3 stock price. The Blackstone Group had 10 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) on Wednesday, September 18 to “Neutral” rating. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) on Monday, September 9 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, June 5 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The company has market cap of $63.70 billion. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It has a 36.78 P/E ratio. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 165 investors sold The Blackstone Group Inc. shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 24,075 shares. Arrow Corp owns 800 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated has 0.29% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Oakworth stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp holds 163,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Com owns 2,729 shares. Fosun Intll Ltd owns 48,920 shares. Burns J W accumulated 11,452 shares. First Interstate National Bank reported 12,060 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Davis R M holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 9,300 shares. Phocas Fincl Corporation accumulated 1,062 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Co invested 0.02% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Archon Prtnrs holds 190,000 shares. Valley Natl Advisers reported 23,348 shares. Whittier Commerce Of Nevada Inc invested in 12,295 shares.