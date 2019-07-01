Analysts See $0.59 EPS for Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH); 2 Analysts Bullish Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS)

Among 7 analysts covering Marks Spencer Group PLC (LON:MKS), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Marks Spencer Group PLC had 34 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by Liberum Capital on Monday, February 4. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, June 25. As per Friday, January 11, the company rating was maintained by Liberum Capital. The firm has “Sector Performer” rating given on Monday, March 11 by RBC Capital Markets. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 255 target in Thursday, May 23 report. On Friday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. Liberum Capital maintained Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) on Tuesday, January 15 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, January 24 by JP Morgan. The stock of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) earned “Sector Performer” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. See Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 320.00 New Target: GBX 290.00 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 280.00 New Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold New Target: GBX 250.00 Initiates Starts

24/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 295.00 New Target: GBX 250.00 Unchanged

24/05/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 225.00 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 280.00 New Target: GBX 255.00 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 250.00 New Target: GBX 232.00 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 335.00 New Target: GBX 320.00 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 350.00 Maintain

Analysts expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) to report $0.59 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 7.27% from last quarter’s $0.55 EPS. SYNH’s profit would be $61.22 million giving it 21.69 P/E if the $0.59 EPS is correct. After having $0.47 EPS previously, Syneos Health, Inc.’s analysts see 25.53% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $51.19. About 133,388 shares traded. Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) has risen 4.25% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNH News: 09/05/2018 – Syneos Health 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 09/05/2018 – SYNEOS HEALTH PROMOTES JASON MEGGS TO CFO; 09/05/2018 – SYNEOS HEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.80 TO $3.07, EST. $2.57; 09/05/2018 – SYNEOS HEALTH INC SYNH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57, REV VIEW $4.41 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Syneos Health Leaders Honored by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association; 06/03/2018 Robbins Arroyo LLP: Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Syneos Health; 09/05/2018 – SYNEOS REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. SERVICE REV., EBITDA ASC 605 FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – SYNEOS BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS 605 FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – Syneos Health Promotes Jason Meggs to Chief Fincl Officer

Another recent and important Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “Marks & Spencer Expands Partnership with First Insight – Business Wire” on August 01, 2018.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company has market cap of 4.11 billion GBP. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. It has a 100.29 P/E ratio. The firm operates 942 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line stores and 41 outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

The stock decreased 0.05% or GBX 0.1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 210.6. About 6.99M shares traded. Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) has 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.