Analysts See $0.59 EPS for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU); Last Week Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Coverage

Analysts expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report $0.59 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 19.18% from last quarter’s $0.73 EPS. SU’s profit would be $918.23 million giving it 12.57 P/E if the $0.59 EPS is correct. After having $0.60 EPS previously, Suncor Energy Inc.’s analysts see -1.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $29.67. About 495,740 shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE

Among 2 analysts covering Allied Prop. REIT (TSE:AP.UN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Allied Prop. REIT has $53 highest and $51 lowest target. $52’s average target is -2.69% below currents $53.44 stock price. Allied Prop. REIT had 2 analyst reports since June 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by BMO Capital Markets. See Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $53 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $51 Maintain

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company has market cap of $46.18 billion. The firm primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets natural gas and crude oil in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada; and markets third party petroleum products. It has a 13.08 P/E ratio. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations divisions.

The stock increased 1.54% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 35,437 shares traded. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust in Canada. The company has market cap of $6.21 billion. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides Class I office space in the urban areas of Toronto, Montreal, Winnipeg, Quebec City, and Kitchener. It has a 9.62 P/E ratio. It also provides property management and related services.