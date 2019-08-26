Analysts See $0.59 EPS for Progress Software (PRGS); EXPERIAN PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KIN (EXPGF) Shorts Raised By 0.03%

Analysts expect Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) to report $0.59 EPS on September, 26.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 13.46% from last quarter’s $0.52 EPS. PRGS’s profit would be $26.39 million giving it 16.04 P/E if the $0.59 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, Progress Software Corporation’s analysts see 11.32% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $37.85. About 428,002 shares traded or 32.42% up from the average. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 30/05/2018 – NativeScript 4.0 Eases Mobile Development with New Out-of-the-Box Capabilities and Day-One Support for Angular 6 and Vue.js; 13/03/2018 – Progress Fuels Innovation with Launch of Progress Labs; Cognitive Chatbot is First Product Release; 15/05/2018 – Praesidium Investment Mgmt Co Exits Progress Software; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees FY18 EPS $1.24-EPS $1.32; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP SEES FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24 TO $1.32; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees 2Q Rev $93M-$96M; 06/03/2018 Progress Software Volume Surges More Than 18 Times Average; 30/05/2018 – NativeScript 4.0 Eases Mobile Development with New Out-of-the-Box Capabilities and Day-One Support for Angular 6 and Vue; 19/04/2018 – lMGlobal.com Announced as Website of the Year; 04/04/2018 – Progress Helps Wärtsilä Dramatically Increase Leads by Personalizing the Online Customer Experience

EXPERIAN PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KIN (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) had an increase of 0.03% in short interest. EXPGF’s SI was 965,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.03% from 965,400 shares previously. With 4,300 avg volume, 225 days are for EXPERIAN PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KIN (OTCMKTS:EXPGF)’s short sellers to cover EXPGF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.49. About 842 shares traded. Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Progress Software Corporation shares while 58 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 4.94% less from 40.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oaktop Cap Ii Ltd Partnership owns 612,526 shares for 5.68% of their portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated reported 6.61 million shares. Two Sigma Securities stated it has 0% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Qs Invsts Lc holds 0.08% or 161,675 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 4,606 shares. Bailard Inc reported 12,025 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Division owns 130 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0% invested in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 15,497 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.2% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated owns 0.21% invested in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 34,000 shares. 6,583 were accumulated by Wedge Capital Management L L P Nc. Comerica Bankshares holds 44,817 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Schroder Invest Mgmt Gru owns 25,354 shares.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.69 billion. The Company’s OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which manufactures multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. It has a 31.44 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud data sources through a single standards interface.