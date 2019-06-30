Analysts See $0.59 EPS for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI); 3 Analysts Are Bullish The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering The Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. The Meet Group Inc had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Roth Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Oppenheimer. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Roth Capital. See The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $7 Initiate

21/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Oppenheimer

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Maintain

Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to report $0.59 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 7.27% from last quarter’s $0.55 EPS. HLI’s profit would be $39.09 million giving it 18.87 P/E if the $0.59 EPS is correct. After having $0.86 EPS previously, Houlihan Lokey, Inc.’s analysts see -31.40% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.53. About 458,418 shares traded or 62.69% up from the average. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) has declined 2.84% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical HLI News: 09/05/2018 – Houlihan Lokey 4Q Net $38.1M; 28/03/2018 – ADVEO ADVGR.MC – ENTRUSTED BANCO DE INVERSION HOULIHAN LOKEY TO START PROCESS FOR INCORPORATION OF NEW INVESTOR WITH 30 MLN EUROS IN FORM OF LONG-TERM FINANCING; 09/05/2018 – Houlihan Lokey 4Q EPS 58c; 12/03/2018 LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 08/05/2018 – Balchem at Houlihan Lokey Global Industrial Conference May 17; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala halts Abraaj investment deal talks; 09/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY 4Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 57C; 29/05/2018 – The lmpossible Burger Debuts Today At Houlihan’s; 04/05/2018 – HONG LEONG INDUSTRIES – PROPOSED HLI’S DISPOSAL WILL ENABLE HLI GROUP TO WRITE BACK PART OF ITS INVESTMENT IN MNI WHICH HAS BEEN FULLY WRITTEN DOWN; 26/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – RECEIVED A LETTER FROM AD HOC GROUP, THROUGH ITS FINANCIAL ADVISOR HOULIHAN LOKEY, IN SUPPORT OF PROPOSED RESTRUCTURING

More notable recent The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Meet Group (MEET) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wall Street opens higher as investors await Trump-Xi meet – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Meet Group (MEET) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “They Meet, We Rally – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MEET vs. NICE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

The Meet Group, Inc. owns and operates a social network for meeting new people on the Web and on mobile platforms in the United States. The company has market cap of $262.68 million. The firm owns and operates MeetMe and Skout mobile applications; and meetme.com and skout.com Websites. It has a 38.67 P/E ratio. It also offers online marketing capabilities, which enable marketers to display their advertisements in various formats and in various locations.

The stock increased 4.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.48. About 3.13 million shares traded or 93.73% up from the average. The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) has risen 54.74% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MEET News: 31/05/2018 – LOVOO Launches Live Video in France and Switzerland; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 28/05/2018 – Meet Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Jun. 4; 06/03/2018 Meet Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Meet Group Sees 2Q Rev $38M-$39M; 09/04/2018 – Meet Group Announces Rollout of Tagged Livestreaming on Shared Platform; 20/03/2018 – The Meet Group to Speak at Princeton University, HackPrinceton, and the Women in Technology Summit; 02/05/2018 – Meet Group 1Q Rev $37.6M; 07/03/2018 – Meet Group 4Q Rev $40.1M; 02/05/2018 – Meet Group 1Q Loss/Shr 6c

Houlihan Lokey, Inc., an investment banking company, provides mergers and acquisitions , financings, financial restructurings, and financial advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company has market cap of $2.95 billion. The Company’s Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services on M&A and capital markets offerings; advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions; and advises financial sponsors on various transactions. It has a 18.4 P/E ratio. This segment also provides financing solutions and capital-raising advisory services for publicly-held and multinational firms, financial sponsors, and privately-held companies.

More notable recent Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Performing In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Really Think About Red Rock Resorts (RRR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.