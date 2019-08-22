Analysts See $0.59 EPS for Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA); INPLAY OIL COMMON SHARES (IPOOF) Shorts Lowered By 9.57%

INPLAY OIL CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) had a decrease of 9.57% in short interest. IPOOF’s SI was 20,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.57% from 23,000 shares previously. With 24,500 avg volume, 1 days are for INPLAY OIL CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:IPOOF)’s short sellers to cover IPOOF’s short positions. It closed at $0.4439 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) to report $0.59 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $0.58 EPS change or 5,800.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. BITA’s profit would be $41.73M giving it 4.83 P/E if the $0.59 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Bitauto Holdings Limited’s analysts see 136.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.4. About 340,354 shares traded. Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) has declined 52.42% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BITA News: 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 11C; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET LOSS PER ADS RMB10.05 ($1.54); 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD BITA.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $38 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS RMB0.72 ($0.11); 30/04/2018 – Bitauto Files Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO SEES 1Q REV. $301.8M TO $309.5M, EST. $338.2M; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – COMPANY EXPECTS TO FUND REPURCHASE OUT OF ITS EXISTING CASH BALANCE; 15/03/2018 BITAUTO 4Q REV. $413.5M, EST. $384.0M; 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q EPS 72c; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: BITAUTO SEES 1Q REV. $301.8M TO $309.5M

Bitauto Holdings Limited provides Internet content and marketing, and transaction services for the automotive industry in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $806.26 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business. It currently has negative earnings. The Advertising and Subscription Business segment provides advertising services, including new automobile pricing and promotional information, specifications, reviews, and consumer feedback to automakers through its bitauto.com and taoche.com Websites, as well as mobile applications.

Among 2 analysts covering Bitauto Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (each representing one ordinary share) (NYSE:BITA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bitauto Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (each representing one ordinary share) has $2000 highest and $1900 lowest target. $19.50’s average target is 71.05% above currents $11.4 stock price. Bitauto Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (each representing one ordinary share) had 2 analyst reports since May 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, May 31 report. JP Morgan maintained Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) on Friday, June 28 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Investing In Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Bitauto Hldg Ltd (BITA) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Canadian Pacific Railway Joins Blockchain In Transport Allianceï»¿ – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bitauto: A Super Safe Target That Is Highly Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EPAM Joins Blockchain In Transport Alliance, The World’s Largest Commercial Blockchain Association – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Inplay Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in Canada. The company has market cap of $29.43 million. The firm acquires, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It currently has negative earnings.