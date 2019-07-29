Analysts See $0.59 EPS for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF); PETRO MATAD LTD DOUGLAS ORDINARY SHARES (PRTDF) SI Decreased By 71.37%

PETRO MATAD LTD DOUGLAS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) had a decrease of 71.37% in short interest. PRTDF’s SI was 21,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 71.37% from 75,100 shares previously. With 171,200 avg volume, 0 days are for PETRO MATAD LTD DOUGLAS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PRTDF)’s short sellers to cover PRTDF’s short positions. It closed at $0.09 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to report $0.59 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 11.32% from last quarter’s $0.53 EPS. GOLF’s profit would be $44.62M giving it 11.02 P/E if the $0.59 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, Acushnet Holdings Corp.’s analysts see 28.26% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.01. About 15,067 shares traded. Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) has risen 6.52% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GOLF News: 03/05/2018 – ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP QUARTERLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ACUSHNET HOLDINGS $41.5 MLN VS $38.1 MLN; 07/03/2018 ACUSHNET 4Q ADJ EBITDA $40.9M, EST. $39.2M; 07/03/2018 – ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP – INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 8.3% TO $0.13 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Acushnet Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GOLF); 07/03/2018 – ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP GOLF.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.59 BLN TO $1.62 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Acushnet Sees FY18 Sales on Constant Currency Basis up 1.3%-3.2; 03/05/2018 – Acushnet 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $77.1M; 03/05/2018 – ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE APPROXIMATELY BETWEEN $225 TO 235 MLN; 08/03/2018 – ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP GOLF.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 03/05/2018 – Acushnet Sees FY18 Sales $1.59B-$1.62B

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, makes, and distributes golf products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.97 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. It has a 21.08 P/E ratio. The Titleist Golf Balls segment creates and makes golf balls, as well as designs, makes, and sells other golf balls under the Titleist brand, such as NXT Tour, Velocity, and DT TruSoft, as well as under the Pinnacle brand.

Among 2 analysts covering Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Acushnet Holdings had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) on Monday, March 4 with “Market Perform” rating. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

More notable recent Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bull market for golf? – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Acushnet Holdings Corp. Acquires KJUS, Innovator of Premium Sportswear Performance Products – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Callaway Golf Announces Epic Forged Irons, Epic Flash Hybrids And Epic Star Family Of Products – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Bizwest.com‘s news article titled: “Titleist parent firm buys KJUS – BizWest” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

More recent Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Petro Matad: Why Its Worth Gambling On – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2016. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Petro Matad Has 3 Big Value Changing Catalysts – Seeking Alpha” on October 27, 2016. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Focus On Mongolian Mining Corporation, Mongolia’s Flagship Public Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 27, 2012 was also an interesting one.