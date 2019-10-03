Analysts See $0.58 EPS for Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHF); Soroban Capital Partners LP Lifted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding

Analysts expect Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) to report $0.58 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 9.38% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. YAMHF’s profit would be $206.03M giving it 7.76 P/E if the $0.58 EPS is correct. After having $0.56 EPS previously, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.’s analysts see 3.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 200 shares traded. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 19.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Soroban Capital Partners Lp acquired 561,097 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Soroban Capital Partners Lp holds 3.41 million shares with $577.90M value, up from 2.85M last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $436.75B valuation. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $167.75. About 4.07 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 02/05/2018 – Navicat Monitor is now available on Alibaba Cloud Marketplace; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ High-Profile `Warriors’; 17/04/2018 – IGNORE:ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYING DNAFIT ANNOUNCED APR. 16; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba buys Chinese chipmaker to aid internet of things business after ZTE ban; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 28/03/2018 – E-commerce Firm Alibaba Weighs Listing in Mainland China Reports Kangyo Yokohama Securities; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ REDUCED BL, COUP, FB, JD, BABA IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE’S NO LONGER SHORT ALIBABA; 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say

Among 8 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $28000 highest and $21600 lowest target. $237.50’s average target is 41.58% above currents $167.75 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 12 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, May 20. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of BABA in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Mizuho. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained the shares of BABA in report on Friday, September 6 with “Buy” rating.