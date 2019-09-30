Analysts See $0.58 EPS for Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHF); LUCKY MINERALS ORDINARY SHARES CAN (LKMNF) Shorts Up By 22.73%

Analysts expect Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) to report $0.58 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 9.38% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. YAMHF’s profit would be $206.39M giving it 7.74 P/E if the $0.58 EPS is correct. After having $0.56 EPS previously, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.’s analysts see 3.57% EPS growth. It closed at $17.96 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

LUCKY MINERALS INC ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:LKMNF) had an increase of 22.73% in short interest. LKMNF’s SI was 2,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 22.73% from 2,200 shares previously. With 49,000 avg volume, 0 days are for LUCKY MINERALS INC ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:LKMNF)’s short sellers to cover LKMNF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.0006 during the last trading session, reaching $0.032. About 50,000 shares traded or 248.87% up from the average. Lucky Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKMNF) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lucky Minerals Inc. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company has market cap of $3.14 million. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Emigrant project located in Montana; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the St. It currently has negative earnings. Julien project located in Montana.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells motorcycles, marine products, power products, and industrial machinery and robots, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.39 billion. It offers commuter vehicles; recreational vehicles comprising all-terrain vehicles, off-highway vehicles, and snowmobiles; and cruising, fishing, and wakeboard towing boats. It has a 7.33 P/E ratio. The firm also provides marine engines comprises outboard motors; personal watercrafts; electrically power assisted bicycles; automobile engines; unmanned helicopters; and golf and land cars.

