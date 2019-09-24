Analysts See $0.58 EPS for Winpak Ltd. (WPK); Blackrock Muniholdings Investment Quality Fund Has 1.57 Sentiment

Blackrock Muniholdings Investment Quality Fund (MFL) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.79, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 22 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 14 reduced and sold their holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings Investment Quality Fund. The active investment managers in our database reported: 6.17 million shares, up from 6.05 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Blackrock Muniholdings Investment Quality Fund in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 11 Increased: 16 New Position: 6.

Analysts expect Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) to report $0.58 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.57% from last quarter’s $0.56 EPS. T_WPK’s profit would be $37.70 million giving it 18.73 P/E if the $0.58 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, Winpak Ltd.’s analysts see -9.38% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $43.45. About 67,356 shares traded or 52.34% up from the average. Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.82 billion. The firm offers flexible packaging products, such as barrier shrink bags, modified atmosphere packaging products, rollstock and specialty films, zipper stand-up pouches, and vacuum pouches. It has a 24.77 P/E ratio. It also provides paper/poly/foil laminated rollstock products for various flexible food applications.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 3.86% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund for 164,839 shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 578,658 shares or 2.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rock Point Advisors Llc has 0.23% invested in the company for 38,220 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.16% in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 199,704 shares.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.45. About 36,266 shares traded. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (MFL) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $509.70 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 35.21 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.