Analysts See $0.58 EPS for Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT); XIAOMI COMMON SHARES (XIACF) Shorts Up By 14.73%

XIAOMI CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:XIACF) had an increase of 14.73% in short interest. XIACF’s SI was 23.53M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 14.73% from 20.51M shares previously. With 3.40 million avg volume, 7 days are for XIAOMI CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:XIACF)’s short sellers to cover XIACF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.008 during the last trading session, reaching $1.132. About 501,569 shares traded. Xiaomi Corporation (OTCMKTS:XIACF) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report $0.58 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.57% from last quarter's $0.56 EPS. VRNT's profit would be $38.15M giving it 22.74 P/E if the $0.58 EPS is correct. After having $0.50 EPS previously, Verint Systems Inc.'s analysts see 16.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.85% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $52.75. About 417,205 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500.

Verint Systems Inc. provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.47 billion. The Company’s Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides voice of the customer solutions, including interaction analytics, enterprise feedback, and digital feedback; workforce optimization solutions, such as intelligent recording, analytics-driven quality, coaching/learning, workforce management, work allocation, desktop and process analytics, robotic process automation, and performance management; employee engagement solutions comprising workforce optimization, knowledge management, employee desktop, case management, internal communities, gamification, mobile workforce apps, and voice of the employee; engagement channel solutions consisting of Web/mobile self-service, voice self-service, customer communities, email/secure messaging, Web chat, co-browse, mobile messaging, and social engagement; and security, fraud, and compliance solutions, including compliance recording, fraud and identity analytics, trading compliance, branch surveillance and investigation, and public safety compliance. It has a 50.87 P/E ratio. The company's Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment offers security and intelligence data mining software solutions, which are used for a range of applications, such as predictive intelligence, advanced and complex investigations, security threat analysis, and electronic data and physical assets protection, as well as for generating legal evidence and preventing criminal activity and terrorism.

Xiaomi Corporation operates as an Internet firm with smartphones and smart hardware connected by Internet of Things in Mainland China and internationally. The company has market cap of $26.91 billion. The firm offers a range of hardware products, such as smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, AI speakers, and smart routers; power banks, headphones, air purifiers, fitness bands, robot vacuum cleaners, scooters/self-balancing scooters, water purifiers, induction heating rice cookers, home security cameras, and laser projectors; and lifestyle products comprising housewares and personal accessories. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Internet services, including content, entertainment, financial services, and productivity tools.