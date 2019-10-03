Analysts See $0.58 EPS for United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI); ENDESA S.A. ORDINARY SHARES (ELEZF) Shorts Down By 0.56%

Analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to report $0.58 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.45% from last quarter’s $0.55 EPS. UCBI’s profit would be $45.87M giving it 11.83 P/E if the $0.58 EPS is correct. After having $0.59 EPS previously, United Community Banks, Inc.’s analysts see -1.69% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $27.45. About 307,402 shares traded. United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has declined 4.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.81% the S&P500. Some Historical UCBI News: 11/05/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15C FROM 12C, EST. 12C; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks Names New CEO; Current CEO to Retire; 11/05/2018 – United Community Banks Raises Dividend to 15c; 24/04/2018 – United Community Banks 1Q EPS 47c; 24/04/2018 – United Community Banks 1Q Net $37.7M; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks: Tallent Will Move Into New Role as Executive Chairman; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS CEO TALLENT WILL RETIRE JUNE 30; 20/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.2% Position in United Community Banks; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, JIMMY TALLENT, WILL RETIRE

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $2.17 billion. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit. It has a 12.48 P/E ratio. The firm also provides secured and unsecured loans that include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential construction and mortgage, consumer installment, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits and fixed and adjustable-rate home mortgage loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold United Community Banks, Inc. shares while 59 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 71.65 million shares or 2.64% more from 69.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has invested 0% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Prudential Fin owns 215,120 shares. Brinker has invested 0.01% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 75,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 24,292 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Spark Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 30,200 shares. The Delaware-based Dupont Management has invested 0.01% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 598,032 shares. Smith Asset Management Gp L P stated it has 40,704 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Principal Financial Group Incorporated Inc stated it has 1.52 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 31,176 shares. Swiss Comml Bank stated it has 147,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mcmillion Capital Mngmt reported 0% stake. Cibc Asset reported 0% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).