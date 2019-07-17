Analysts See $0.58 EPS for TrueBlue, Inc. (TBI); Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Shorts Increased By 27.92%

Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) had an increase of 27.92% in short interest. RTEC’s SI was 717,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 27.92% from 560,800 shares previously. With 209,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC)’s short sellers to cover RTEC’s short positions. The SI to Rudolph Technologies Inc’s float is 2.35%. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $26.66. About 136,408 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 23.65% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Rev $73.1M; 30/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference May 23; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 45c; 03/05/2018 – RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES INC RTEC.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 51c; 03/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 DJ Rudolph Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTEC); 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M

Analysts expect TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) to report $0.58 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.75% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. TBI’s profit would be $23.29M giving it 9.41 P/E if the $0.58 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, TrueBlue, Inc.’s analysts see 114.81% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.84. About 89,325 shares traded. TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) has declined 4.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TBI News: 30/04/2018 – TRUEBLUE 1Q REV. $554M, EST. $570.5M (2 EST.); 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial Board Declared True Blue Capitol Div of 25c/Share; 30/04/2018 – TRUEBLUE 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 22C; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal® Financial, Inc. Announces True Blue® Capitol Dividend; 04/05/2018 – WBBJ7News: #BREAKING: TBI announces 11 arrests in Hardeman Co. robbery spree –; 03/05/2018 – WSMV News4 Nashville: #BREAKING: Suspect wanted in Wilson County added to TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list; 02/05/2018 – PeopleScout Named No. 1 Managed Service Provider for Second Consecutive Year on HRO Today’s MSP Baker’s Dozen; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q EPS 22c; 30/04/2018 – TRUEBLUE REPORTS DIVESTITURE OF PLANETECHS; 17/05/2018 – Back to the Tried and True Blue (Chip) at Christie’s

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

TrueBlue, Inc. provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $876.94 million. It operates through three divisions: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. It has a 13.44 P/E ratio. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality, and other industries under Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brand names.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

